Top 11 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 65 points gain.

The BSE Sensex rallied 460.37 points to 49,661.76 on April 7 while the Nifty50 climbed 135.50 points to 14,819.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,685.93, followed by 14,552.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,915.93 and 15,012.87.

US Markets

US Markets

Major averages hovered near unchanged on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing up slightly after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting that reinforced the U.S. central bank’s position to remain patient before raising rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.02 points, or 0.05%, to 33,446.26, the S&P 500 gained 6.01 points, or 0.15%, to 4,079.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.54 points, or 0.07%, to 13,688.84.

Asian Markets

Asian equities are poised to track Wall Street’s cautious gains on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting reiterated its commitment to keep interest rates low until the U.S. economy makes a more secure recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.52% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.03%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 65 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,929 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil up on global economic recovery

Oil futures inched higher on Wednesday on an improving global economic outlook, but gains were capped by rising gasoline inventories and fears that new coronavirus outbreaks will weaken a global recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $63.16 a barrel, up 42 cents, or 0.7%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.77 a barrel, gaining 44 cents, or 0.7%.

Fed expects to keep supporting economy 'for some time,' minutes show

Federal Reserve officials remain wary about the ongoing risks of the coronavirus pandemic and are committed to bolstering the economy until its recovery is more secure, minutes of the U.S. central bank’s latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

With their own forecasts projecting the strongest run of U.S. economic growth in nearly 40 years, “participants agreed that the economy remained far from the (Fed’s) longer-run goals and that the path ahead remained highly uncertain,” the minutes from the March 16-17 meeting said.

India unlikely to go along with US' global minimum corporate tax proposal

India may not be in favour of the proposal by United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s proposal of a global minimum corporate tax rate, Moneycontrol has learnt from a top government official.

This is partly due to the fact that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had already cut corporate tax rates for existing and newly incorporated companies to 25 percent and 15 percent in September 2019. Policymakers feel that any further tweak to reflect a tax rate understanding between G-20 countries, at a time of Covid-19 induced economic uncertainty, will not help business sentiment.

Manufacturers expect improvement in business situation in FY22, shows RBI survey

Indian manufacturers perceive further improvement in production and overall business situation in the second and third quarter of the financial year 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest industrial outlook survey.

While respondents expect the capacity utilisation and employment conditions to improve, the input cost pressure to continue, albeit with marginal easing, and selling prices to harden gradually, they said.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sees US economic boom through 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday the United States could be in store for an economic boom through 2023 if more adults get vaccinated and federal spending continues.

"I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE (quantitative easing), a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the US economy will likely boom," Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders published on the bank's website.

China to contribute more than one-fifth of increase in global GDP: Report

China will drive global economic growth in the post-pandemic years, Bloomberg said in a report citing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report.

China's contribution will be more than one-fifth of the total increase in the world’s gross domestic product in the five years through 2026, according to Bloomberg calculations based on IMF forecasts published on April 6.

According to IMF's World Economic Outlook report, the global economy is expected to expand 6 percent this year and will slow towards 3 percent pace by 2026. It further warned of uneven spread of growth.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 227.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net acquired shares worth Rs 381.08 crore in the Indian equity market on April 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for April 8. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.