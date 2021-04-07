Top 11 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 37 points gain.

The Sensex closed with a nominal gain of 42 points at 49,201.39 on April 6 and the Nifty settled 46 points higher at 14,683.50. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,578.57, followed by 14,473.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,783.77 and 14,884.03.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday but stayed near closing record highs posted in consecutive sessions, as investors weighed more strong U.S. economic data against nervousness about upcoming quarterly earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.95 points, or 0.29%, to 33,430.24, the S&P 500 lost 3.97 points, or 0.10%, to 4,073.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.21 points, or 0.05%, to 13,698.38.

Asian Markets

Asia equities are set for a sluggish open on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from record highs reached in previous sessions, as investors eye the upcoming earnings season for more signs of a recovery following a series of strong U.S. economic data.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%, while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.04%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 37 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,782 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook, U.S. stockpile draw

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer, fell.

Brent crude futures for June rose by 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $63.08 a barrel by 0123 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $59.65.

Data shows economy well-poised to deal with second COVID wave; but concerns remain

The sense of déjà vu is inescapable. Just like the beginning of the last financial year in April 2020, this month brings with it an increasing number of new COVID-19 cases. And while a nationwide lockdown is ruled out for now, simply because of the damage that might do to the economy, localised curfews and lockdowns have begun.

After a steady rise over the previous three months, growth in manufacturing activity hit a speed breaker at the end of the financial year in March, as is evident from the PMI index. The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to a 7-month low of 55.4 in March, down from 57.4 in September. While manufacturers have now seen sales rise for the eighth-straight month, fuelled by a growth in both domestic orders and export contracts, the pace of growth has slowed.

BSE raises over Rs 18 lakh crore for India’s corporate sector in FY21

Leading exchange BSE raised Rs 18,56,366 crores ($252.95 billion) worth of funds for the Indian corporate sector through the listing of equities, bonds, REITs, InvITs and commercial papers in FY21, the exchange said in a note on April 6.

Despite the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, the fundraising by BSE was 53 percent higher than the funds raised in FY21.

"Rs 18,56,366 crore worth of funds have been mobilized through the listing of equity, bonds, REITs, InvITs and commercial papers in FY21 by BSE for Indian corporate sector despite the global pandemic wave as compared to Rs 12,14,680 crores in FY20," BSE said.

Sebi modifies framework for limited purpose clearing corporation by MFs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday tweaked its framework pertaining to contribution of asset management companies (AMCs) for setting up of limited purpose clearing corporation by mutual funds. The regulator had in February issued guidelines wherein AMCs were required to contribute Rs 150 crore as share capital for setting up of limited purpose clearing corporation (LPCC) by mutual funds.

IMF favors global minimum corporate tax, says Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday.

Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered “a large amount” of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending.

IMF projects India's growth rate to jump to impressive 12.5% in 2021

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, stronger than that of China, the only major economy to have a positive growth rate last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington-based global financial institution, in its annual World Economic Outlook ahead of the annual Spring meeting with the World Bank, said the Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2022. Notably in 2020, India's economy contracted by a record eight per cent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said as it projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for the country in 2021.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,092.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 416.59 crore in the Indian equity market on April 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for April 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies