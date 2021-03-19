Top 11 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 75 points loss.

The BSE Sensex declined 585.10 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 49,216.52 on March 18 while the Nifty50 fell 163.40 points, or 1.11 percent, to 14,557.90. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,399.2, followed by 14,240.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,795.8 and 15,033.8.

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46% to end at 32,862.3 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48% to 3,915.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.02% to 13,116.17.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.7% and South Korea 1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with a fall of 0.5%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 75 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,520 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

India's economy projected to record stronger recovery in 2021: UNCTAD

India’s economy, estimated to contract by 6.9 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is forecast to record a "stronger recovery" in 2021 and grow by 5 percent, according to a UN report which said the country's current fiscal year budget points to a shift towards demand-side stimulus, with an uptick in public investment.

The report, 'Out of the frying pan …Into the fire?' published Thursday as an update to the Trade and Development Report 2020 by UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said the global economy is set to grow by 4.7 percent this year, faster than the 4.3 percent predicted in September 2020, thanks in part to a stronger recovery in the US, where progress in distributing vaccines and a fresh fiscal stimulus of $1.9 trillion are expected to boost consumer spending.

Rajya Sabha passes bill to hike FDI in insurance sector to 74%

The Rajya Sabha on March 18 passed the bill to hike foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 74 percent from current 49 percent.

With the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed in Rajya Sabha, majority of key management persons and directors on the board would be Indians. The new structure allows at least 50 percent of directors to be independent directors, while specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.

On the issue over control, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Control means right to appoint majority of directors and key management to be resident Indians. Specific percentage of profits to be retained as general reserve. Laws of the land fairly mature, no one can kick it away and make us watch."

SEBI amends qualification norms for portfolio managers, investment advisers, research analysts

Markets regulator SEBI has notified new regulations for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts with regard to their qualifications.

The move will help recognise "the post graduate programme in securities market of not less than one year offered by NISM" as eligible qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts, according to SEBI.

Fitch sees Fed tapering in early 2022, warns on fragile emerging markets

Ratings agency Fitch expects the Federal Reserve to dial back its COVID-19-related economic support measures starting early next year, warning that some of the world’s poorest countries were exposed to the risk of another ‘taper tantrum’.

Fitch said it expected the U.S. central bank to announce a tapering, or easing down, of its asset purchase programme in the second half of this year before starting the process early in 2022. “The outsized role of the U.S. dollar in EM lending and global credit markets means that higher U.S. yields will feed through to a higher cost of EM borrowing in foreign and local currency,” research from Fitch said on Thursday.

Oil falls 4% as dollar rises and vaccine rollout stalls

Oil prices sunk for a fifth day in a row on Thursday to their lowest in two weeks on a stronger dollar, a further increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and the weight of the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent futures fell $2.65, or 3.9%, to $65.35 a barrel by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was $2.70, or 4.2%, lower at $61.90.

US yields scale new heights

Benchmark US Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve’s policy statement a day earlier.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose as high as 1.754%, its highest level since January 2020, leading a worldwide move higher in bond yields. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 25/32 in price to yield 1.7277%, from 1.641% late on Wednesday.

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before. The numbers have dropped sharply since the depths of the recession last spring but still show that employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any one week.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,258.47 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,116.17 crore in the Indian equity market on March 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

