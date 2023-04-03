 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Top 10 trading ideas for April series as bulls take control over Dalal Street

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Trent had seen an ‘Impulsive’ upmove in the month of February which was followed by a consolidation phase in last one month. The prices have now given a breakout from this consolidation indicating a continuation of its short term uptrend.

Trading

The market recorded a 2.5 percent rally for the week ending March 31, marking the highest weekly rally since July of last year. This rally tracked the positive mood of global markets and was driven by buying in all key sectors. Friday's sharp upmove helped the indices post a stellar performance for the week.

The Nifty50 settled at its highest closing level in the last three weeks at 17,360 on Friday, decisively breaking the consolidation range of (16,800-17,200) over the past couple of weeks. The index formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily and weekly charts, indicating the strength of the bulls.

The index is likely to extend its uptrend towards the 17,500-17,600 area, which coincides with the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) and where the maximum Call open interest, as well as Call writing, has taken place. However, some consolidation is expected in the coming sessions, whereas the crucial support is placed at the 17,000 mark, according to experts.

"The broad-based buying has lifted market sentiments and can be seen as a sign of progression as we emerge from the slumber phase," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.