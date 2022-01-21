Top 10 things you must know before the market opens today

Hot Stocks

The market is expected to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index with a loss of 119 points.

The BSE Sensex closed below the 60,000 mark, shedding 634.20 points to 59,464.62, while the Nifty50 plunged 181.40 points to 17,757, and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts again, indicating nervousness among traders.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,622.37, followed by 17,487.73. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,917.67 and 18,078.33.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

A rebound on Wall Street fizzled on Thursday as investors lost conviction that an early rally had legs, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent and crude oil prices hitting fresh seven-year highs to rekindled fears of inflation and higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.89 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.10 percent and the Nasdaq Composite in a correction after Wednesday's close, fell 1.30 percent.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets and the US futures fell on Friday, after US stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent, and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.66 percent. Oil prices fell sharply and were on track for their first weekly loss this year.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 119 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,680 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Inflation to moderate in the second half of 2022: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta

Inflation, a constant worry for FMCG companies since the onset of the pandemic, will continue unabated for the next two quarters and will moderate only in the second half of 2022, indicated Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) top management during a virtual media briefing on January 20.

“We are seeing unprecedented inflation; something we have not seen for at least last 30 years. And this is not demand-led but supply-led because of disruptions across the world. I believe, that hopefully in the second half of the year, we should see some moderation in inflation,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, addressing a post-earnings media briefing.

RBI eases factoring regulation rules to enable more firms to participate in the business

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 20 said all existing non-deposit-taking NBFC-Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs) with asset size of Rs 1,000 crore and above will be permitted to undertake factoring business subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

Factoring is a transaction in which an entity can sell its receivables to another entity to fulfill immediate working capital or cash flow requirements. The new rules, which is effectively an easing of the existing regulations, will increase the number of NBFCs eligible to undertake factoring business significantly from 7 to 182, the RBI said.

India Ratings projects economy to grow at 7.6 percent in FY23

India Ratings and Research on Thursday said the country’s economy is likely to grow at 7.6 percent year-on-year in 2022-23. The agency said after a gap of two years, the Indian economy will show a meaningful expansion, as the real GDP in 2022-23 is expected to be 9.1 percent higher than that in 2019-20 (pre-COVID level).

"However, the size of the Indian economy in FY23 will be 10.2 percent lower than the FY23 GDP trend value. A continued weakness in private consumption and investment demand is estimated to contribute 43.4 percent and 21 percent, respectively, to this shortfall, the agency said in a report.

November sees 8.28 lakh fresh additions to formal work, better than October: EPFO Payroll

At least 8,27, 979 people joined formal work for the first time in November, showing a marginal uptick in the formal sector job creation over the month-ago period, the payroll data of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) showed on January 20.

The new payroll addition is 22,964 more than the new additions in October. New addition in payroll numbers in November were, however, less than that of any of the months since June 2021 except October. New payroll additions were at 9,65,783 in September, and 9,90,816 in August 2021. In July and June, new payroll additions were 9,84,019 and 8,84,547 respectively, according to the EPFO.

Results today

Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, California Software, Elixir Capital, Gland Pharma, Gokaldas Exports, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Inox Leisure, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, L&T Finance Holdings, Max Ventures and Industries, Oriental Aromatics, Pioneer Distilleries, PNB Gilts, Polycab India, PVR, Ramco Industries, RattanIndia Power, Share India Securities, Supreme Petrochem, Supriya Lifescience, Tanla Platforms, Vinyl Chemicals, and Wendt (India).

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 4,679.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 769.26 crore in the Indian equity market on January 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Escorts, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Vodafone Idea - are under the F&O ban for January 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

