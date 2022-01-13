Top 10 things you must know before the market opens today

Budget 2022

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 119-points gain.

On January 12, the BSE Sensex reclaimed the 61,000-level, rising 533 points to 61,150, while the Nifty50 jumped 156.50 points to 18,212 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts, continuing uptrend for the fourth consecutive session.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 18,151.44, followed by 18,090.57. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,250.54 and 18,288.77.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after data showed that while U.S. inflation was at its highest in decades, it largely met economists' expectations, cooling some fears that the Federal Reserve would have to pull back support even more forcibly than already expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.3 points, or 0.11%, to 36,290.32, the S&P 500 gained 13.28 points, or 0.28%, to 4,726.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.94 points, or 0.23%, to 15,188.39.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday as Wall Street saw gains despite a red-hot inflation report that set market expectations for rate hikes. Meanwhile, Covid worries also came into focus as the World Health Organization warned that omicron cases are “off the charts.”

Japan led losses in the region, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% after jumping nearly 2% on Wednesday, while the Topix lost 0.49%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with an 119-point gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,335 on the Singaporean Exchange at around 07:20 hours IST.

U.S. consumer prices post biggest rise in nearly 40 years; inflation close to peaking

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in December as rental accommodation and used cars maintained their strong gains, culminating in the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades, which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% last month after advancing 0.8% in November. In addition to higher rents, consumers also paid more for food, though the 0.5% increase in food prices was less than in the prior three months. There were big gains in the prices of fruits and vegetables, but beef prices fell 2.0% after recent sharp gains.

Unfavourable base propels CPI inflation to 5.59% in December 2021

India's headline retail inflation jumped to 5.59 percent in December 2021, thanks to an unfavourable base effect. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is 68 basis points higher than the November 2021 level of 4.91 percent, data released on January 12 by the National Statistical Office showed. It is the highest inflation has been since July 2021, when it had also come in at 5.59 percent.

Despite the sharp increase in inflation in December 2021, the average for the last quarter of 2021, at 5.0 percent, is marginally lower than expected. The Reserve Bank of India had forecast CPI inflation would average 5.1 percent in October-December 2021.

Govt will be only an investor in telcos post conversion of liabilities into equity: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the present and future debt liabilities will continue to remain with the telecom companies that have proposed to convert their interest liabilities payment into equity.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) have proposed to convert their respective interest liability payable on dues to the government into equity. Post conversion, the government will have stakes in the three companies.

"Government will remain an investor only. The companies will be run by the professionals. All the debt liabilities will remain responsibility of the companies. The companies have given us commitment," Vaishnaw said.

Ficci suggests support measures for housing sector in Budget

Industry chamber Ficci on Wednesday suggested the government to provide an interest subsidy of 3-4 percent on housing loans and extend the concessional tax rate of 15 percent to companies that invest in green technologies, in the forthcoming Budget. Housing and construction sectors have forward and backward linkages and impact nearly 200 sectors and it needs to be provided holistic support in the upcoming Union Budget, it said.

"An interest subsidy of 3-4 per cent on housing loans could also be offered for a period of 3-4 years. "Extend a concessional tax rate of 15 per cent to companies that invest in green technologies on or after a specified date and also allow full deduction towards investment/ purchase of green technology assets," it added.

US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982

Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7 percent in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982 and the latest evidence that rising costs for food, rent and other necessities are heightening the financial pressures on America’s households.

Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on goods such as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts. Gas prices have also surged, in part because Americans have driven more in recent months after having cut back on travel and commuting earlier in the pandemic.

Rising prices have wiped out the healthy pay increases that many Americans have been receiving, making it harder for households, especially lower-income families, to afford basic expenses. Poll show that inflation has started displacing even the coronavirus as a public concern, making clear the political threat it poses to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,001.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,332.01 crore in the Indian equity market on January 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks – Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, and SAIL – are under the F&O ban for January 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies