Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Shivam Shukla
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India with a gain of 35 points on Monday on the back of upbeat trading in Asian and Western markets

Nifty may get support at 17,248 followed by 17,206 and 17,138.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a cheerful note, as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 35 points after a pretty strong end to the last trading session of the previous financial year. SGX futures trade at 17,452 levels.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 1,031 points to close at 58,991.52, while the Nifty50 closed 279 points higher at 17,359, trading higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,268.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,248 followed by 17,206 and 17,138. If the index advances, 17,383 will be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,425 and 17,492.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: