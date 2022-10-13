Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 73 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 480 points to 57,626, while the Nifty50 rose 140 points to 17,124 and formed a bullish candle or Inside Bar kind of pattern formation on the daily charts yesterday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,008, followed by 16,893. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,190 and 17,257.

US Markets

US stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to maintain a more restrictive policy stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,210.85, the S&P 500 lost 11.81 points, or 0.33%, to 3,577.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.09%, to 10,417.10.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the US. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3% higher. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower and the Topix was down 0.28%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.36%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just above the flatline.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 73 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,031 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

September FOMC showed agreement on higher rates for longer

Federal Reserve policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance - and then maintain that for some time - in order to meet the US central bank's goal of lowering inflation, a readout of last month's two-day meeting showed on Wednesday.

The minutes of the September 20-21 meeting showed many Fed officials "emphasised the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action".

IIP contracts 0.8% in August, worst performance in 18 months

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slid to an 18-month low of -0.8 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 12 showed. The last time India's industrial production had contracted was in February 2021.

At -0.8 percent, the August industrial growth figure is well below the consensus estimate. A Moneycontrol poll of 16 economists had predicted IIP growth may decline to 1.7 percent in August.

September CPI at 7.41% | MPC likely to hike repo rate by at least 35 bps in December

A persistently higher inflation print in September builds the case for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the repo rate by at least 35 basis points (bps) at its next policy meeting in December, economists told Moneycontrol on October 12.

Headline retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 7.41 percent in September from 7.00 percent in August. At 7.41 percent, the September CPI inflation figure was slightly above the consensus estimate. As per a Moneycontrol poll, CPI inflation was seen rising to 7.3 percent.

Economists said that upside risks to food inflation have grown with unseasonal rains hitting major crop producing states in October, with both harvest and sowing estimated to have taken a hit. That could keep overall inflation elevated, they added.

Oil prices shaky amid worsening demand outlook

Oil prices struggled to find their footing in early Asian trade on Thursday after a weakening global demand outlook depressed the market in the last session. US crude futures fell 7 cents to trade at $87.20 per barrel at 0012 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to trade at $92.44 per barrel.

Results on October 13

Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, and Den Networks will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 13.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 542.36 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 85.32 crore on October 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE

Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are on the NSE F&O ban list for October 13. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

