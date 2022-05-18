Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 61 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed over 1,300 points to 54,318, while the Nifty50 jumped more than 400 points to 16,259 and formed a robust bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,012, followed by 15,765. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,395 and 16,532.

US Markets

Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other mega-cap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about a slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indices advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than 2 percent.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.02 percent to end the session at 4,088.85 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.76 percent to 11,984.52 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34 percent to 32,654.59 points.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed Wednesday morning following overnight comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said he’s resolved to raise rates until inflation comes down. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.58%. The Topix index traded 0.64 percent higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 61 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,208 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks as Ukraine, cost of living cloud outlook

Japan's economy fell for the first time in two quarters in the first three months of the year as COVID-19 curbs hit the service sector and the Ukraine war and surging commodity prices created new headaches for consumers and businesses.

The decline presents a challenge to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's drive to achieve growth and wealth distribution under his "new capitalism" agenda, stoking fears of stagflation - a mix of tepid growth and rising inflation.

The world's No 3 economy shrank at an annualised rate of 1 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) figures showed, versus a 1.8 percent contraction seen by economists. It translated into a quarterly drop of 0.2 percent, the Cabinet Office data showed, versus market forecasts for a 0.4 percent drop.

Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery

Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict COVID-19 containment measures.

Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1 percent, at $113.08 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.62, or 1.4 percent, to $114.02 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by around 2 percent in the previous session.

Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation: Jerome Powell

Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve's determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way, Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. And were going to keep pushing until we see that.

Powell's remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

Govt weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake: Report

India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm, two officials said, as the government's divestment programme moves slower than expected. New Delhi is considering inviting bids for a 20-25 percent stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98 percent holding, the two government officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The officials said discussions about the plan were in the early stages. Initially, the government had aimed to raise $8-$10 billion from selling its full stake in BPCL. Having drawn up plans four years ago, it invited bids in 2020, hoping major players such as Russia's Rosneft might be interested.

Results on May 18

ITC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Arvind, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Finolex Industries, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Power and Urban Infra, GTL, Indraprastha Gas, InterGlobe Aviation, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, LIC Housing Finance, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, NDTV, Pidilite Industries, Route Mobile, Shyam Metalics, Shriram Asset Management, and Westlife Developments will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 18.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,192.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 2,294.42 crore worth of shares on May 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank - remained under the F&O ban for May 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies