Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note on Tuesday as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a 7-point loss.

The BSE Sensex rallied 477.99 points to 60,545.61, while the Nifty50 rose 151.70 points to 18,068.50 on Monday and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,907.2, followed by 17,745.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,158.9 and 18,249.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, rising early after passage of a US infrastructure spending bill but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27 points, or 0.29 percent, to 36,432.22, the S&P 500 gained 4.17 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,701.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.77 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,982.36.

Asian Markets

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of the US infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.06 percent while Australian shares were down 0.12 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 7-points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,130 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil lifted by US spending, as supply concerns weigh

Oil prices rose on Monday as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand and the US said it was weighing options to address high prices.

Brent crude was up 71cents, or 0.83 percent, at $83.44 a barrel by 2:28 pm (1828 GMT), having lost nearly 2 percent last week. US oil gained 68, or 0.84 percent, to $81.95 after a 3 percent fall last week. Both contracts rose by more than $1 a barrel in early trade.

GDP likely to grow at 10-10.5% in FY2022: Report

Domestic rating agency Brickwork Ratings on Monday revised its growth estimate for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to 10-10.5 percent in the current financial year from an earlier expectation of a 9 percent growth.

Many economic growth indicators are suggesting a faster-than-expected revival in economic activities, it said. “We revise our GDP estimates for FY22 to 10-10.5 percent from 9 percent estimated earlier,” the credit rating agency said in a report released on Monday.

Inspira Enterprise gets Sebi nod to go ahead with Rs 800-crore IPO

IT solution provider Inspira Enterprise India has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale consists of fresh issuance of equity shares to the tune of Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore by Prakash Jain, Manjula Jain Family Trust and Prakash Jain Family Trust, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Results today

Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Astrazeneca Pharma, BHEL, HEG, Indraprastha Gas, MRF and Petronet LNG among 160 companies will release September quarter earnings on November 9.

Gold steadies as soft dollar offsets stable U.S. bond yields

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm US bond yields.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,825.80. The precious metal hit its highest since September 7 on Monday as the dollar softened and major central banks signalled inflation would likely fade and immediate interest rate hikes were not required.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 860.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,911.77 crore in the Indian equity market on November 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Escorts, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network – are under the F&O ban for November 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.