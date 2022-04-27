Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market Today:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 328 points.

The BSE Sensex surged nearly 800 points to 57,357, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 250 points to 17,201 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,102, followed by 17,004. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,262 and 17,322.

US Markets

More sharp declines in Big Tech stocks sent the Nasdaq composite down 4 percent Tuesday, the worst drop for the tech-heavy index since September 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 627 points, or 1.8 percent, to 33,427 and the Nasdaq fell 3 percent.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Wednesday morning after overnight losses saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding to a fresh low for 2022. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 2.15 percent, while the Topix index dropped 1.61 percent. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.75 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 328 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,867 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

High oil prices behind inflation in India, monetary tightening needed: IMF

The surge in oil prices due to the Ukrainian war has pushed up inflation in India, which needs monetary tightening and measures to address structural weaknesses to improve growth potential, said a senior IMF official.

According to estimates, the country's economy is likely to grow at 8.2 per cent in 2022-23, down 0.8 per percentage points, said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, Acting Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

LIC sets IPO price band at Rs 902-949, offers discount of Rs 60 for policyholders: Sources

The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 learnt from government sources on April 26.

For retail and employees, the discount will be of Rs 40, the persons privy to the development told the news channel. The much-awaited IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 4, the sources said a day earlier, adding that the issue is likely to close on May 9.

RBI rate-setter signals June hike possible after prepping market

India’s most hawkish rate setter signaled an increase in borrowing costs may happen as early as June after policy makers prepared the markets for a shift this month.

“All the groundwork has been laid,” Jayanth Rama Varma, a member of the central bank’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee, said in an interview on Monday. “The liquidity normalization has happened, the forward guidance has been dropped, we are now completely free to act.”

The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month said it would begin focusing on withdrawing accommodation while still holding rates steady at a record low 4 percent.

April GST collection likely to range from Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore: Finance Ministry sources

The monthly collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is likely to peak to another all-time high of Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore, CNBC-TV18 reported on April 26, citing sources in the Finance Ministry.

The projected numbers mark a consecutive month-on-month (MoM) surge in GST collections. In March, a record-high amount of Rs 1.42 lakh crore was collected, which was 6.8 percent higher as compared to the previous month.

Oil settles up, rebounds on China's plans to support economy

Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, rebounding in volatile trading as the market weighed China's plans to support its economy against a possible coronavirus lockdown in its capital Beijing.

Brent crude futures settled up $2.67, or 2.6 percent, at $104.99 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate contracts were up $3.16, or 3.2 percent, at $101.70.

Results on April 27

Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Energy Exchange, 5paisa Capital, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems, Syngene International, Trent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, KPR Mill, MPL Plastics, Shree Digvijay Cement, Supreme Petrochem, and Swaraj Engines will release quarterly earnings on April 27.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,174.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,643.84 crore on April 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

