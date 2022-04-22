Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News, Share Market News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 187 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 900 points to close above 57,900 levels, while the Nifty50 surged 256 points to 17,393 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts, indicating positive mood in the market.

As per pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,267, followed by 17,142. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,466 and 17,540.

US Markets

Wall Street reversed course and posted losses on Thursday while oil gained as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the US central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation.

Powell said that a half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets in May, adding it would be appropriate to "be moving a little more quickly."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.07%.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Friday morning trade as investors watch for market reaction to overnight remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan led losses among the region’s major markets, declining 1.71% as shares of conglomerate SoftBank Group dropped more than 2%. The Topix index shed 1.31%. South Korea’s Kospi traded 1.1% lower.

Australian stocks also declined as the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.97%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.51% lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 187 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,220 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Fed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot

A half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead.

With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. "Fifty basis points will be on the table for the May meeting."

Traders in contracts linked to the overnight federal funds rate currently expect the Fed to increase it to a range between 2.75% and 3% by then, a pace that would involve half-point hikes at three upcoming meetings and quarter-point increases at the year's three other sessions.

Oil edges higher on concerns over Russia, Libya supply disruption

Oil prices rose on Thursday, buffeted by concerns about tightened supply as the European Union (EU) mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports that would further restrict worldwide oil trade.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.53to close at $108.33 a barrel, after earlier reaching a high of $109.80. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended up $1.60, or 1.6%, to $103.79, after earlier reaching a high of $105.42.

US weekly jobless claims fall; unemployment rolls smallest in 52 years

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, still suggesting that April was another month of strong job growth.

The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed unemployment rolls shrinking to the lowest level in 52 years in the first week of April, reinforcing the tightening labor market conditions. An acute shortage of workers is keeping layoffs low, helping to fuel inflation, and forcing the Federal Reserve to adopt a restrictive monetary policy stance.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000 for the week ended April 16. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 180,000 applications for the latest week. Claims plunged to a more than 53-year low of 166,000 during the week ending March 19.

Finance Ministry bars PSEs from buying state-owned cos

The finance ministry has barred public sector enterprises from bidding for other Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) which are on the block for privatisation, as it would defeat the very purpose of the disinvestment policy. Stating that transfer of management control from the government to any other government organisation or state government may continue the "inherent inefficiencies" of state-run firms, the ministry said such transfer would defeat the very purpose of the new PSE policy.

"As a general policy, Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) (Central /State /Joint)/ State Governments/Cooperative Societies controlled by the Governments … are not permitted to participate in the strategic disinvestment/privatisation of other PSUs as bidders unless otherwise specifically approved by the central government in public interest," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said. PSEs controlled by the government include those where 51 per cent or more ownership is with the Centre/state governments or jointly with central and/or state governments.

India to push ahead with 6 airbags in cars despite resistance: Report

India's road transport ministry is pushing ahead with its decision to require all passenger cars to have six airbags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles, a senior government source told Reuters.

"Safety is non-negotiable. The ministry is finalising the rules, which will take some time to be notified," he said, without committing to a timeline.

Results on April 22 and April 23

Aditya Birla Money, Hindustan Zinc, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Metaliks, Tejas Networks, MMTC, Wendt (India), Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Eiko Lifesciences, Jhandewalas Foods, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Quest Capital Markets, RS Software India, and Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors will release quarterly earnings on April 22.

ICICI Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Indag Rubber will release quarterly earnings on April 23.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 713.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,823.43 crore on April 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

