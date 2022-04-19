Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 27 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 1,172 points or two percent to 57,167 while the Nifty50 plunged 302 points or 1.73 percent to 17,174 and formed Doji kind of candle on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears.

As per pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is at 17,082 followed by 16,990. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,252 and 17,330.

US Markets

Wall Street ended the day lower in a choppy trading day on Monday, while US Treasury yields jumped as investors juggled strong earnings with what Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean for global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.11 percent, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.14 percent.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade, as investors watched for market reaction to China’s central bank announcing financial support for COVID-hit sectors.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.11 percent in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.99 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.72 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.22 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13 percent higher.

SGX Nifty

Oil rises over 1% as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Oil prices rose more than one percent on Monday, with Brent crude topping $114 a barrel, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply amid the Ukraine crisis.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose $1.46 or 1.3 percent to settle at $113.16 a barrel. The contract rose to $114.84 a barrel, its highest since March 28. US West Texas Intermediate rose $1.26 or 1.2 percent to settle at $108.21 a barrel. The benchmark hit $109.81 a barrel, also the highest since March 28.

China Q1 GDP growth tops forecast, but March weakness raises outlook risks

China's economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, beating analysts' expectations for a 4.4 percent gain and picking up from 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter.

A surprisingly strong start in the first two months of the year improved the headline figures, with GDP up 1.3 percent in January-March in quarter-on-quarter terms, compared with expectations for a 0.6 percent rise and a revised 1.5 percent gain in the previous quarter.

IMF warns rise in private debt due to COVID will hurt growth

The debt piled on by the private sector during the coronavirus pandemic could lower growth for emerging markets by 1.3 percent over three years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. For developed nations, the hit to growth is seen marginally lower at 0.9 percent over the same period, the IMF said in a chapter of its World Economic Outlook report released on April 18.

"The surge in global private debt in 2020 – 13 percent of GDP – was widespread, faster than during the global financial crisis and almost as large as the rise in public debt," the IMF said in the report.

RBI allows banks to reckon additional govt bonds as high-quality liquid assets to compute liquidity ratio

The Reserve Bank of India on April 18 allowed banks to reckon additional government bonds as level one High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to compute the liquidity coverage ratio. Banks will be allowed to reckon bonds up to 16 percent of their net demand and time liabilities with immediate effect against 15 percent earlier, the RBI said in a release.

Accordingly, the total HQLA carve-out from the mandatory Statutory Liquidity Ratio, which can be reckoned for meeting LCR requirement, will be 18 percent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities, according to the release.

Results today

ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mastek, Tata Steel Long Products, PCBL, Benares Hotels, Godavari Drugs, and Longview Tea Company will release quarterly earnings on April 19.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 6,387.45 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,341.96 crore on April 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock – Tata Power – is under the F&O ban for April 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

