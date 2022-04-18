Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market Holiday:

The trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index on Monday.

The Sensex declined 237 points to 58,339, while the Nifty fell 55 points to 17,476 and formed bearish candles on the daily as well as weekly charts. The Nifty declined 1.7 percent during the week ended Thursday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,401 followed by 17,326. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,607 and 17,739.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street stocks finished lower while bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried about the potential for aggressive US policy tightening as other central banks around the world moved to reduce support.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield jumped, following two days of declines, after a flurry of US economic data such as retail sales and jobless claims and the European Central Bank's announcement of less aggressive than expected tightening plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.33 percent, to 34,451.23 while the S&P 500 lost 54 points, or 1.21 percent, to 4,392.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 292.51 points, or 2.14 percent, to 13,351.08.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia largely slipped in Monday morning trade as investors await Chinese economic data, including the economic powerhouse’s first-quarter gross domestic product figures.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.77 percent in morning trade as shares of Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group declined more than 1 percent each. The Topix index shed 1.64 percent.

Mainland Chinese stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai composite down about 1 percent and the Shenzhen component shed 1.484 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,290 levels on the Singaporean exchange against April 13 close of 17,519 level.

Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices rose on Monday as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia.

Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3 percent, at $113.20 a barrel at 0030 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $107.93 a barrel.

US factory output rises more than forecast in broad advance

US factory production rose in March by more than forecast, marking the third straight month of gains that show steady progress for manufacturers against a backdrop of gradually improving supply chains.

The 0.9 percent increase followed a 1.2 percent gain in February, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, also rose 0.9 percent during the month and the gain in February was revised up.

China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID bites, but solid Q1 growth

China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4 in January-March from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, outpacing the fourth-quarter's 4 percent pace due to a surprisingly solid start in the first two months.

But on a quarterly basis, GDP growth is forecast to fall to 0.6 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in October-December, the poll showed, pointing to cooling momentum.

Increased tax revenue mop-up keeps India on track to becoming $5 trillion economy: FinMin

The focus on capex in the recently announced Budget for the current fiscal year will boost manufacturing and tax revenue collections, thereby keeping India on track to becoming a $5 trillion economy, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Tax revenues in last fiscal year grew by a record 34 per cent to Rs 27.07 lakh crore, which the ministry said is "a remarkable testimony to the rapid recovery" of the economy following successive waves of COVID-19.

"The central government’s focus on making India a global economic powerhouse and the host of measures adopted towards this commitment has directly reflected in India’s GDP growth in recent years."

Results today

Mindtree, Star Housing Finance, Earum Pharmaceuticals, DRC Systems India, Mishtann Foods, Ramsarup Industries, Sheetal Cool Products, SE Power, SM Gold, and Swiss Military Consumer Goods will release quarterly earnings on April 18.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,061.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,410.85 crore on April 13, as per NSE provisional data.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock—RBL Bank—is under the F&O ban for April 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes