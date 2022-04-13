Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is likely to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index with a loss of 51 points.

The BSE Sensex dropped nearly 400 points to 58,576, while the Nifty50 declined 145 points to 17,530 and formed small bearish candle which resembles Hammer kind of pattern formation on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,450, followed by 17,370. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,603 and 17,676.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major US stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech and tech-adjacent stocks pulling the Nasdaq down 2.2 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.04 points, or 1.19 percent, to 34,308.08, the S&P 500 lost 75.75 points, or 1.69 percent, to 4,412.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 299.04 points, or 2.18 percent, to 13,411.96.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade as investors watch for market reaction to the release of a slightly hotter-than-expected US inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan climbed 0.55 percent in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing gained more than 1 percent. The Topix index advanced 0.39 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.46 percent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged fractionally higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 51 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,513 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil settles up on Shanghai lockdown easing, Russian production cuts

Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday as lockdowns eased in Shanghai and as Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lowsand OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.

Brent crude futures rose $6.16, or 6.3 percent, to settle at $104.64 a barrel by 1:48pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), which is 9 hours and 30 minutes behind the Indian Standard Time (IST). US West Texas Intermediate rose $6.31, or 6.7 percent, to settle at $100.60. On Monday, both benchmarks fell about 4 percent.

US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. From February to March, inflation rose 1.2 percent, the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005.

IIP growth edges up to 1.7% in February from 1.5% in January

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), edged up to 1.7 percent in February from 1.5 percent in January, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Industrial growth was expected to rise in February, with data released late March showing that the output of India's eight core sectors increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, up from 4 percent the previous month. With the eight core industries accounting for 40.3 percent of the total weight of IIP, industrial growth tends to rise when the performance of these sectors improves.

CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February

India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for March is well above the consensus estimate. As per a Reuters poll, economists had expected CPI inflation to rise to 6.35 percent.

Results today:

Infosys, Den Networks, and Lesha Industries will release its quarterly earnings on April 13.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 3,128.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 870.01 crore on April 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock – RBL Bank – is under the F&O ban for April 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies