Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index on Tuesday with a loss of 137 points.

The BSE Sensex fell below the psychological 59,000 mark, down 483 points, at 58,965, while the Nifty50 lost 109 points to 17,675 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts on Monday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,624, followed by 17,573. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,752 and 17,830.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major US stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech and tech-adjacent stocks pulling the Nasdaq down the most.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 405.08 points, or 1.17 percent, to 34,316.04. The S&P 500 lost 74.83 points, or 1.67 percent, to end at 4,413.45 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 298.06 points, or 2.17 percent, to 13,412.94.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Tuesday morning trade, as investors continue monitoring developments surrounding the COVID situation in mainland China. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.84 percent as shares of robot maker Fanuc dropped more than 3 percent. The Topix index dipped 0.51 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.36 percent. Australian stocks also declined, with the S&P/ASX 200 trading fractionally lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 137 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,605 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil dives 4%, below $100 on reserves release, China lockdowns

Oil prices fell about 4 percent on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China.

Brent futures fell $3.82, or 3.7 percent, to $98.96 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.50, or 3.6 percent, to $94.76. WTI was on track for its lowest close since February 25, the day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."

Results on April 12

Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tinplate Company of India, Evexia Lifecare, and Gayatri Bioorganics will release quarterly earnings on April 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,145.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 486.51 crore on April 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

SEBI comes with new guidelines to evaluate risk value of gold, gold-related instruments

Sebi on Monday came out with a new framework for evaluating risk level of commodities — gold and gold- related instruments — in which mutual funds are permitted to invest on risk-o-meter. In a circular, the markets regulator said it has been decided that investment in such commodities by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of such commodities.

The annualized volatility will be computed quarterly based on past 15 years’ prices of benchmark index of a commodity and risk score for such commodity will be categorized in four levels ranging from "moderate" to "very high", the markets regulator said in a circular.

TCS Q4 results | Net profit rises 7% YoY to Rs 9,926 crore, revenue grows to Rs 50,591 crore

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest IT services company and the second most valuable firm, on April 11 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, registering a 7 percent on-year growth. On a sequential basis, the growth in profit is 2 percent.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9,246 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In the December quarter, its PAT stood at Rs 9,769 crore.

The consolidated revenue for TCS during the January - March period stood at Rs 50,591 crore, up 16 percent from the year-ago quarter, aided by all-round growth across business verticals, stable deal wins and an increase in transformation spends by corporates. Revenue has increased by 3 percent on a quarterly basis. In constant currency, the increase in revenue is 14.3 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Domestic air passenger traffic up 59% in FY22, 40% lower than pre-pandemic level: ICRA

India’s domestic air passenger traffic is estimated to have grown by around 59 per cent year-on-year to 84 million in FY22, although it is still about 40 per cent lower as compared to the pre-pandemic level, credit ratings agency ICRA said on Monday.

It also expects elevated Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, aggravated by geo-political issues, to remain a near-term challenge for the industry and will be a key determinant of profitability for the sector. On a sequential basis, domestic passenger traffic spiked about 37 percent to 10.6 million in March, driven by a near to normalcy in airline operations owing to waning of impact of the pandemic, ICRA said.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Delta Corp and RBL Bank - are under the F&O ban for April 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies