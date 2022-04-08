Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open flat as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 12 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 575 points to 59,035, extending the downtrend for the third straight session, while the Nifty50 fell 168 points to 17,639 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,580, followed by 17,520. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,743 and 17,847.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, with Pfizer and Tesla fueling a late-session rally while investors eyed the war in Ukraine and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve. Tesla Inc rose 1.2 percent and Microsoft Corp added 0.6 percent, helping lift the S&P 500 and provide the Nasdaq a modest gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25% to end at 34,583.57 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43 percent to 4,500.21. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06 percent to 13,897.30.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday after a comeback on Wall Street as investors continued to digest the Fed’s plans to fight inflation. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.45 percent in early trade, while the Topix advanced 0.19 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.35 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.38 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 12 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,750 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

RBI policy today: Key indicators to watch

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the new financial year on April 8, after a two-day review amid concern over inflation that is quickening on the back of higher crude oil and other commodity prices.

The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of financial year 2023 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between sustaining growth and curbing inflationary pressures in the economy.

Today's monetary policy announcement is seen as the most crucial since the one announced by RBI in March 2020 when COVID-19 was reaching Indian shores after sparking worldwide concern over its impact on global growth.

Economists expect RBI to raise its retail inflation projection for the new fiscal year by 50 to 80 basis points from the current 4.5 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

There exists a reasonable likelihood that the RBI will take its first, albeit reluctant, step towards policy rate normalisation by changing its monetary policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' – a step it is likely to balance with dovish commentary, according to Nomura.

Oil settles lower on doubts about Russia oil sanctions

Oil settled lower on April 7, adding to weekly losses on uncertainty that the euro zone will be able to effectively sanction Russian energy exports and after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves. Prices were also pressured by fears that lockdowns in China due to a new wave of Covid-19 would slow the recover in oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell $0.49 or 0.5 percent to settle at $100.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $0.20 or 0.6 percent to settle at $96.03 a barrel. In the previous session, both benchmarks plunged more than 5 percent to their lowest closing levels since March 16.

Housing demand increases by 6.7% YoY: Report

The pan-India housing demand increased by 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 6.7 percent year-on-year, a report said.

Mumbai (15.2 percent), Gurugram (9.6 percent), Noida (8.2 percent) and Delhi (5.6 percent) witnessed the highest QoQ growth in demand while Greater Noida (6.0 percent), Mumbai (3.8 percent), Ahmedabad (3.2 percent), and Chennai (2.9 percent) exhibited maximum QoQ growth in supply, according to the report by Magicbricks titled PropIndex Report for Q1 2022.

As for prices, pan-India prices increased 1.3 percent QoQ and 6.4 percent YoY, reflecting the resilience of the housing markets vis-à-vis other real estate assets. The prices of ready-to-move properties increased 1.7 percent QoQ and 5.8 percent YoY. Thane, Greater Noida, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru witnessed maximum QoQ price increases of 3.6 percent, 2.8 percent, 2.2 percent, 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

Domestic pharma industry revenues to grow by 6-8% FY2023: ICRA

Revenues of leading domestic pharma companies are likely to grow by 6-8 percent in the current fiscal, ratings firm ICRA said on Thursday. The revenues of homegrown drug firms are expected to moderate from a growth of 8-10 percent in 2021-22, it stated citing findings from the sample set of sample set of 21 companies.

Growth in FY2023 is expected to be supported by growth of 7-9 percent in the domestic market, 12-14 percent in the emerging markets and 7-9 per cent in the European business, ICRA said.

No peace for emerging market currencies as mighty US dollar reigns: Reuters poll

Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the US Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.

Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking their benchmark interest rates. But the actual moment when the Fed delivers half-point rate increases and rapid balance sheet reduction still matters.

The latest Reuters poll of over 50 currency strategists showed nearly all developing market currencies would weaken over the coming 12 months. China's tightly controlled yuan was predicted to depreciate 1.4% to 6.45 per dollar in a year as analysts warned that a shrinking yield gap between Chinese and US 10-year government bonds could trigger capital outflows. The Indian rupee was set to weaken between 1%-3%.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have increased selling pressure further, offloading shares worth Rs 5,009.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,774.70 crore on April 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Japan's Feb current account swings back to surplus from big deficit

Japan's current account balance swung back into the black in February from its second-biggest deficit on record in the previous month, providing some respite for policymakers amid a deterioration in economic fundamentals. read more

Soaring fuel costs and a weak yen have expanded Japan's trade deficit in recent months, more than offsetting heavy returns on investment and pushing the country's current account balance into the red.

