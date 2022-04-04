Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

BSE Sensex

The market is expected to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 31 points.

BSE Sensex climbed 708 points to 59,277, while the Nifty50 jumped 206 points to 17,670 and formed a bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts. During the week gone by, the index gained 3 percent.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,494, followed by 17,318. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,775 and 17,880.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 rose modestly to kick off the second quarter on Friday, as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 34,818.27, the S&P 500 gained 15.45 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,545.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,261.50.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while bond markets continued to sound the risk of a hard landing for the US economy as short-term yields surged.

A holiday on China made for sluggish trading, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was flat, while S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures 0.3 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 31 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,712 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil falls most in 2 years after oil stockpile release

Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. Both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks settled down around 13 percent in their biggest weekly falls in two years after US President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.

Brent crude futures were down 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $104.39 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.01, or 1 percent, at $99.27.

US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% as labor market rapidly tightens

US employers maintained a brisk pace of hiring in March, driving the unemployment rate to a new two-year low of 3.6 percent, while also boosting wages, resulting in a further tightening of labor market conditions and opening the door to a hefty 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in May.

The survey of establishments showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month. The economy created 95,000 more jobs in January and February than initially estimated.

India's FY23 GDP growth estimated at 7.4%; RBI rate hike of 50-75 bps seen by FY-end: FICCI survey

India's annual median GDP growth forecast stood at 7.4 percent for 2022-23, according to a survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) released on April 3. The Economic Outlook Survey estimates a minimum and maximum growth of 6.0 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

According to the industry chamber's survey, the median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities has been put at 3.3 percent for 2022-23. The industry and services sectors are expected to grow 5.9 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively, during the fiscal year.

Sebi extends pooling of accounts timeline to July 1 on MF industry request

Capital markets regulator Sebi has agreed to mutual funds industry body AMFI's request to extend the deadline to July 1 for implementing discontinuation of pooling of accounts. Besides, the mutual fund industry has agreed to keep the launch of new fund offers (NFOs) on hold during this period, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said in a statement.

Pooling of investor's funds and units by stockbrokers and clearing members in any form/manner and by the mutual fund investment advisors or distributors (wherever it was taking place) for mutual fund transactions was to be discontinued from April 1, 2022. However, after mutual discussion and agreement, Sebi has given the mutual fund industry extended timelines until July 1, 2022, to enable the industry to bring in a high level of operational efficiency in the interest of investors and efficient functioning of mutual fund subscriptions and redemption.

India's exports rise to record high of $418 billion in FY22

India's merchandise exports spurt to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals, according to official data released on Sunday.

India's goods trade (exports and imports) crossed $1 trillion during 2021-22 as the country's imports too have touched an all-time high of $610 billion. Outbound shipments touched an all-time monthly high of $40.38 billion in March 2022, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here. Exports stood at $35.26 billion in March 2021.

Indian Railways freight loading up record 15% in 2021-22 to 1,418 MT

The Indian Railways' total freight loading rose 15 percent year-on-year to 1,418.10 million tonne (MT) in 2021-22, the ministry of railways said on April 1. The transporter earned Rs 1.43 lakh crore of gross freight revenue in 2021-22, which was 15.7 percent higher than 2020-21.

The ministry has raised the target for loading to 1,475 MT in 2022-23, while also increasing the revenue target to Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,909.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 183.79 crore on April 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

