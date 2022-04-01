Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 110 points.

On March 31, the BSE Sensex was down 115 points at 58,568, while the Nifty50 fell 33 points to 17,465 and formed small bodied bearish candle on the daily charts, snapping a three-day winning streak.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,413, followed by 17,362. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,538 and 17,611.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks slumped to close out the first quarter on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns persisted about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.56%, to 34,678.35, the S&P 500 lost 72.04 points, or 1.57%, to 4,530.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.76 points, or 1.54%, to 14,220.52.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell Friday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to the release of a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity in March.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 1.29%, as shares of SoftBank Group dropped more than 2%, while the Topix index fell 1.2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 110 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,426 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil slumps 7% as U.S. plans record crude reserve release

U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery settled down $7.54, or 7%, at $100.28 a barrel, after touching a low of $99.66. Brent crude futures for May, which expired on Thursday, closed down $5.54, or 4.8%, at $107.91 a barrel. The more actively traded June futures were down 5.6% at $105.16, after falling by $7 earlier in the session.

China's March factory activity contracts at sharpest rate in 2 years - Caixin PMI

China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, as the domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the economic fallout from the Ukraine war triggered sharp falls in production and demand, a business survey showed on Friday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in March, indicating the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020, from 50.4 in the previous month.

Current account deficit jumps to $23 billion in Oct-Dec, highest in 9 years

India's current account deficit widened to a massive $23 billion in October-December 2021 from $9.9 billion in July-September 2021 due to a higher merchandise import bill, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 31 showed.

The current account deficit in October-December 2020 was $2.2 billion. At $23 billion, the current account deficit for the last quarter of 2021 is the highest in nine years. The last time the current account deficit was higher was in the last quarter of 2012, RBI data showed.

Centre's fiscal deficit jumps to 82.7% of FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022

The Centre's fiscal deficit jumped to 82.7 percent of the FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022, data released on March 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit had amounted to 76.0 percent of the full-year target for the corresponding period of FY21.

While the latest numbers on the government's finances continue to show the Centre is on track to meet its revised fiscal deficit target of 6.9 percent of GDP for FY22, February saw a sharp rise in the deficit. The fiscal deficit had amounted to 58.9 percent of the full-year target in April 2021-January 2022.

Centre transfers Rs 8.83 lakh crore to states in FY22, exceeds revised estimate by 19%

The central government transferred a total of Rs 8.83 lakh crore to state governments in FY22, exceeding the revised estimate by Rs 1.38 lakh crore, or 18.6 percent. The 2022 Budget had already raised the devolution of states share in taxes to Rs 7.45 lakh crore from Rs 6.66 lakh crore for the current financial year.

The finance ministry said in a series of tweets on March 31 that the "unprecedented" transfer of greater funds to states was a show of "substantial support" from the Centre to ensure state governments have "all the financial resources required to fund their development programmes".

South Korea factory growth slows in March as output, export orders shrink - PMI

South Korea's factory activity slowed in March, as the economic fallout from the Ukraine war added strains to firms already struggling with supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, a private-sector survey showed on Friday.

The Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.2 in March from 53.8 in February, standing above the 50-mark threshold that indicates expansion in activity. It was the 18th straight month of expansion, although it was the lowest in four months.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 3,088.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,145.28 crore on March 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies