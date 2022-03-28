Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 8 points.

On March 25, the BSE Sensex fell 233 points to 57,362, while the Nifty50 shed 70 points to 17,153 and formed bearish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts. It corrected 0.8 percent for the week after 6.4 percent rally in previous two straight weeks.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,055, followed by 16,957. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,273 and 17,393.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday as financial shares rose after the benchmark Treasury yield jumped to its highest level in nearly three years. The Nasdaq ended lower, and tech and other big growth names mostly declined, but they finished off session lows following a late-session rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.3 points, or 0.44%, to 34,861.24, the S&P 500 gained 22.9 points, or 0.51%, to 4,543.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.54 points, or 0.16%, to 14,169.30.

Asian Markets

Asian shares stalled and oil prices slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures.

Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.1%. The index is down 2.3% for the month but well above recent lows. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 8 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,199 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown raises fears over drop in demand

Oil prices plunged about $4 on Monday as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a COVID-19 testing blitz over nine days.

Brent crude futures slid as low as $116.00 a barrel and were trading down $3.88, or 3.2%, at $116.77 at 0131 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $109.30 a barrel, and were down $3.92, or 3.4%, at $109.98.

PVR, Inox Leisure to consolidate via mega merger, boards likely to meet today for approval: Sources

PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure are preparing to merge in what will be a mega consolidation of the two largest movie theatre chains in India, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. The PVR and Inox Leisure boards are likely to meet on Sunday, March 27, to give their approval for the merger, these people said, asking not to be named.

Combined merged company will form a large company with over Rs 16,000 crore market cap. Inox Leisure stock rose over 6% on Friday to end at Rs 470/share with Rs 5,700 crore market cap. PVR shares ended up 1.55% on Friday at Rs 1804/share at the market cap of over Rs 11,100 crores.

Sebi mulls easing open offer pricing formula for PSUs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to ease the pricing formula used to determine the open offer price in case of public sector undertaking (PSU) divestments. As the government prepares to dispose of its holdings in more enterprises, the move is intended to remove pricing ambiguity for possible acquirers.

The open offer price is decided by a number of market regulator-imposed conditions, including the actual price paid by the acquirer to existing promoters. However, this price must be higher than the volume-weighted average price for the previous 52 weeks, 26 weeks, or 60 days before the decision to buy the interest is made public or when the acquisition is actually signed, whichever comes first.

ECB's Lagarde does not see risk of stagflation

The European Central Bank does not expect the war in Ukraine to push the euro zone into stagflation even if it does push up inflation due to higher energy prices and push down growth, President Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"Incoming data don’t point to a material risk of stagflation," Lagarde said in an interview with Phileleftheros published by the ECB on its website.

FPI outflow shoots past Rs 1 lakh crore mark in 2022

Overseas investors have pulled out a net Rs 1,14,855.97 crore from the Indian markets in the current year so far, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. Foreign portfolio investors have sold domestic equities worth Rs 48,261.65 crore so far this month, taking the year-to-date tally this year to a massive Rs 1,14,855.97 crore, according to depositories data.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,507.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,373.02 crore on March 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, SAIL, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for March 28. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies