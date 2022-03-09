Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News, SHare Market News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green on March 9 as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 78 points.

In the previous session, BSE Sensex jumped 581 points to 53,424, while the Nifty50 rose 150 points to 16,013 and formed bullish candle which resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,780, followed by 15,547. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,138 and 16,262.

US Markets

Major US stock indices ended lower in rocky trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, to 32,632.64, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,170.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,795.55.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Wednesday morning trade, recovering partially from losses earlier in the week as investors continue to assess the potential economic ramifications of the ongoing war in Ukraine. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1% while the Topix index advanced 1.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 78 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,020 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

US bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion

US President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil on Tuesday to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine as desperate civilians fled besieged cities and fresh fighting raged. Britain said it would also phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and the EU planned to slash gas imports by two-thirds, as Western sanctions finally began to target the economic lifeline for Russia's war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pressed on despite unprecedented sanctions, although Moscow agreed set up "humanitarian corridors" from four Ukrainian cities on the 13th day of the conflict.

Oil Prices

US President Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday, while Britain said it would phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. Benchmark Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98 a barrel, 3.9% higher, while US crude futures settled at $123.70 a barrel, a 3.6% increase. read more

India to resume regular international flight operations from March 27

The Civil Aviation Ministry on March 8 announced that it will resume regular international flight operations from March 27.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022. The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only upto 2359 hrs IST on 26.03.2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further added that international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel.

Gold slips on stronger dollar, yields

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and US Treasury yields, while palladium gained on supply worries as Western countries ramped up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $2,040.07 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after rising to $2,069.89 in the previous session, a whisker away from a record $2,072.49 touched in August 2020.

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP on service sector weakness

Japan's economic rebound was softer than initial estimates in the final quarter of 2021, revised data showed on Wednesday, as the pickup seen in consumer and business spending was weaker than first reported. The downwardly revised growth is bad news for policymakers tasked with keeping the country's fragile recovery on track as a jump in commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis and persistent supply disruptions heighten economic uncertainty.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday showed Japan expanded an annualised 4.6% in October-December. That was lower than economists' median forecast for a 5.6% gain and the preliminary reading of 5.4% released last month.

Ukraine war may have limited impact on domestic credit market: Report

The direct impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the domestic credit markets appears to be limited as the banking system has adequate liquidity but not the market as a whole, as per a report. According to India Ratings, overall, the duration and intensity of the war will be the key determinant for the macro and micro risks.

Although the direct impact seems to be limited on the credit based on limited escalation from the ongoing situation, the rippling effect will be disproportionately higher in case the war continues for long. From a financing point of view, the agency said the domestic banking system has adequate liquidity; but, this does not ensure market and balance-sheet liquidity for the system as a whole.

FII and DII data

The relentless selling pressure continues at foreign institutional investors (FIIs) desk as they have net sold shares worth Rs 8,142.60 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought shares worth Rs 6,489.59 crore on March 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies