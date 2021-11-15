Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market Today:

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 75 points uptick.

Last week, the Sensex gained 767 points to close at 60,686.69, while the Nifty jumped 229.20 points to 18,102.80 and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart. The index gained a percent for the week as well, forming a small bullish candle on the weekly scale.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,964.8, followed by 17,826.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,181.9 and 18,261.

US Markets

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Friday, with market-leading growth shares kick-starting a rise for the indices as investors looked past the disappointing US economic data. Despite their advances, all three major US stock indices ended the session below last Friday’s close, ending a five-week streak of weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.08 points, or 0.5 percent, to 36,100.31. The S&P 500 gained 33.58 points, or 0.72 percent, at 4,682.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 156.68 points, or 1 percent, at 15,860.96.

Asian Markets

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday as the US stock futures made early gains, though investors were wary of bearish surprises in a batch of Chinese economic data due out later.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent, after popping higher late last week. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.7 percent as data showing economic activity shrank by more than expected in the third quarter only reinforced the case for aggressive fiscal stimulus.

SGX Nifty

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 75-point gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,208 on the Singapore Exchange around 7:30am Indian time.

Goldman Sachs downgrades Indian equities on valuation

Goldman Sachs has downgraded Indian equities by one notch to ‘market weight’, citing a blistering run this year that has made them the best performing emerging Asian market.

Indian stocks have rallied nearly 28 percent in 2021 on the back of ultra-easy monetary policy, rising vaccinations and the economic reopening, compared with a 0.76 percent drop in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

The expected strong cyclical and profit recovery next year is well priced at the current peak valuation, while the market faces risks from emerging macro pressures such as higher oil prices and the tightening of monetary policy at home and in the US, it said.

Japan’s economy contracts for first time in two quarters

The Japanese economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in two quarters as resurgent coronavirus infections hurt consumer spending.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8 percent, worse than economists’ median estimate of a 0.2 percent contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand

Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand.

Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $81.59 a barrel, as of 0151 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $80.21 a barrel.

FPIs remain net sellers in November at Rs 949 crore

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian markets to the tune of Rs 949 crore in the first half of November. As per the depositories data, they pulled out Rs 4,694 crore from equities between November 1 and 12.

At the same time, they pumped Rs 3,745 crore in the debt segment. This translated into a total net withdrawal of Rs 949 crore. In October, FPIs remained net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore.

Results today

Advance Syntex, Binani Industries, Containerway International, East India Securities, Esaar (India), GCCL Construction, Gold Line International, GV Films, Hemadri Cements, Integra Capital Management, Jai Balaji Industries, Kotia Enterprises, KSS, MSP Steel & Power, Newtime Infrastructure, Parle Industries, PB Films, PG Foils, Rajesh Exports, Ravi Kumar Distilleries, Rollatainers, Samtel India, Silver Oak (India), Tinplate Company of India and Simmonds Marshall are among 83 companies that will release their September quarter earnings on November 15.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers and picked up shares worth Rs 511.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 851.41 crore in the Indian equity market on November 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Eight stocks—Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network—are under the F&O ban for November 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies