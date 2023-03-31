 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Shivam Shukla
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat today, as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat today, as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index with a loss of 3 points.

The BSE Sensex added 346 points to close at 57,960, while the Nifty50 closed 129 points higher in the previous close after trading largely in a range of about 150 points for major part of the session and taking support at 16,900 and facing resistance at 17,300 levels.

The pivot charts indicated that the Nifty may get support at 16,919, followed by 16,884 and 16,828, whereas if the index continues to sustain above, 17,132 is then the focus will shift towards the next resistance which is 17,300.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: