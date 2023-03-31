Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat today, as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index with a loss of 3 points.

The BSE Sensex added 346 points to close at 57,960, while the Nifty50 closed 129 points higher in the previous close after trading largely in a range of about 150 points for major part of the session and taking support at 16,900 and facing resistance at 17,300 levels.

The pivot charts indicated that the Nifty may get support at 16,919, followed by 16,884 and 16,828, whereas if the index continues to sustain above, 17,132 is then the focus will shift towards the next resistance which is 17,300.

US stocks traded in range as investors are looking towards more clarity from US regulatory agencies on struggling banks and shares of technology and bank stocks mostly remained flat. Trump whereas becomes the first ex-US president to be indicted.

Bishop’s statement on rubber prices sets rubber planters’ expectations soaring

Technical View | Nifty sees biggest weekly rally since July, 17,250 is the level to watch The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 141 points higher, or 0.43 percent, to 32,859.03, the S&P 500 gained 23 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4050.92 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.11 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 12,963. Asian Markets Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as technology stocks continued to see renewed interest and led gains on Wall Street, with some investors shaking off concerns of a further banking crisis. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.12% and the Topix rose 1.07% as Tokyo’s inflation print continued to show lower levels from its recent peak of 4.3% seen in December. South Korea’s Kospi also rose 0.36% while the Kosdaq fell marginally. Hang Seng futures also pointed to a higher open at 20,563 against the index

’s last close at 20,309.13. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India with a loss of 1 point i.e., 0.01 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,250 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Oil Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, which offset pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. Brent crude futures rose 95 cents, or 1.2%, to $79.23 a barrel by 1:18 p.m. EDT (1718 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.15, or 1.6%, to $74.12. Dollar The US dollar mostly traded flat against a basket of currencies for a second straight day as easing worries on the ongoing banking crisis has resulted in the S&P rising to three-week highs. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.43% lower in futures at 102.154, inching closer to the near seven-week low of 101.91 touched on recently. Gold Gold prices closed flat, drawing support from a weaker US dollar even as higher bond yields and receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis limited gains for the safe haven asset. Following two sessions of declines, US gold futures are down 0.03 percent to $1,997.15. Fed's 2023 GDP projections point to imminent recession: Jeremy Siegel Jeremy Siegel a renowned American economist and a professor of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, also the author of the best-selling book, "Stocks for the Long Run” is out with a dire warning for investors in his recent commentary. He has declared that the US economy is on the verge of an economic downturn. The Federal Reserve recently announced a quarter-point hike in the interest rate after the recent bank failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank among others, much on expected lines. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during the press conference following the FOMC meeting was notably hawkish. The dot plot and Fed projections for the economy and inflation were quite concerning, as the Fed even revised its GDP projections for 2023 down to 0.4%, which indicates negative growth for the next three quarters unless there is a significant collapse in productivity, Siegel noted. 4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street on March 31 as FY23 draws to a close Today is going to be busy for the primary market in the SME segment as we will have four IPOs being launched for bidding on March 31. The market will remain shut on March 30 for Ram Navami. More than Rs 100 crore worth of funds is going to be raised by these four companies. Of these, MOS Utility and Infinium Pharmachem will be launched from the NSE Emerge platform and other two, Exhicon Events Media Solutions and Sancode Technologies, will open on the BSE SME segment. China’s banking troubles are not the same as Silicon Valley Bank, economist says China’s small banks have problems — but they don’t carry the same risks as those exposed by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, said Zhu Min, vice president of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a state-backed think tank. Issues at a handful of smaller Chinese banks have emerged in the last few years. FII and DII Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,245.39 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 822. 99 crores on March 29, National Stock Exchange’s provisional data showed. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

