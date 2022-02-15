Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index with a 102-point rise.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,747 points to 56,406, while the Nifty50 fell 532 points to 16,843 and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating nervousness going ahead.

According to the pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,735, followed by 16,628. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,025 and 17,207.

US Markets

The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil. All three major US stock indices dropped sharply after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the relocation of US diplomatic operations to western Ukraine, in a possible sign of an imminent Russian invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.49 percent, to 34,566.17; the S&P 500 lost 16.97 points, or 0.38 percent, at 4,401.67; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points, or 0 percent, to 13,790.92.

Asian Markets

Asian benchmarks dropped on Tuesday as investors contemplated the implications of an imminent Russian invasion on Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent in early regional trade after stock markets in the United States and Europe lost ground on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, while in Australia, the S&P/ASX200 was off 0.32 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 102 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,941 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

CPI inflation jumps to 6.01% in January 2022, highest in seven months

India's headline inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 6.01 percent in January 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office on February 14. At 6.01 percent, last month's CPI inflation reading is the highest in seven months. CPI inflation was 5.66 percent in December 2021.

The inflation print for January 2022 is along expected lines, with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das saying earlier today that it was likely to come in around the 6.00 percent mark, largely due to an unfavourable base effect.

Oil hits 7-year highs as market fears Russian attack on Ukraine imminent

Oil prices surged over 2 percent on Monday to their highest in more than seven years as Ukraine's president declared a "day of unity" for February 16, a date that some western media have cited as a possible start of a Russian invasion.

Brent crude rose $2.04, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $96.48 a barrel, after touching its highest since September 2014 at $96.78. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.36, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $95.46 a barrel, after hitting $95.82, the loftiest since September 2014.

LIC IPO: Can expect SEBI nod within three weeks, says DIPAM secretary

Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey, while speaking to CNBC TV-18, said that he estimates a three-week window for the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board India (SEBI) for LIC's IPO.

LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to sell 5 percent stake via an offer for sale. At least 35 percent of the issue will be reserved for retail investors. The prospectus also highlighted that the embedded value is 5.39 lakh crore.

Banning cryptocurrency the most advisable choice open to India, says RBI Deputy Governor

Launching a strong attack on Cryptocurrency, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on February 14 said banning cryptocurrency is "perhaps the most advisable choice open to India".

Sankar said this while speaking at the the Indian Banks Association 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards. "We have examined the arguments proffered by those advocating that cryptocurrencies should be regulated and found that none of them stand up to basic scrutiny," Sankar said.

India's Jan WPI inflation in double digits for 10th month

India's wholesale price index stayed in the double digits in January, for the 10th month in a row, as firms grapple with rising input costs and more pass on higher prices to consumers.

Wholesale prices in January rose 12.96 percent from a year earlier, less than the previous month's 13.56 percent, government data showed on Monday. It was higher than the 12.70 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, in part due to higher food prices - up 9.55 percent on the year, versus 9.24 percent in December.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a net selling of Rs 4,253.70 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 2,170.29 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Tata Power Company - are under the F&O ban for February 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies