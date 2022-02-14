Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market, Share Market, Equity Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 233 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 773 points or 1.31 percent to 58,153, while the Nifty50 declined 231 points or 1.31 percent to 17,375 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts. As long as the Nifty holds 17,300 mark, the positive bias is expected to continue, whereas 17,000 could be a crucial support in the coming days, experts feel.

According to the pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,300.27, followed by 17,225.73. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,452.07 and 17,529.33.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Global shares dropped on Friday on rising worries over escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest rate hike timeline from the US Federal Reserve in response to decades-high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 503.53 points, or 1.43 percent, at 34,738.06; the S&P 500 lost 85.44 points, or 1.9 percent, at 4,418.64; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.49 points, or 2.78 percent, to 13,791.15.

Asian Markets

Asian shares slipped on Monday as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro.

The cautious mood saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 2.1 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 233 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,120 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Forex reserves rise to $631.953 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.198 billion to $631.953 billion in the week ended February 4, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended January 28, the reserves had declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion. It touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week, the surge in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday. FCA increased by $2.251 billion to $568.329 billion in the week ended February 4.

MFs garner nearly Rs 1 lakh crore via NFOs in 2021 on sharp rally in stock market

Mutual fund houses launched 140 new fund offerings (NFOs), which collected about Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021 on a sharp rally in the markets and an exceptional increase in the retail investors' interest. However, the current volatility in the stock market might prompt asset management companies (AMCs) to limit the launch of NFOs this year, said MyWealthGrowth.com co-founder Harshad Chetanwala.

The maximum number of funds (25) were launched in the index fund segment, which amassed Rs 4,082 crore, followed by other ETFs (24), which collected Rs 7,482 crore and fixed-term plans (23), which mobilised Rs 5,057 crore. In addition, investors were attracted to international funds and sectoral or thematic funds. The AMCs launched 12 sectoral or thematic funds, which raised Rs 13,237 crore and floated 12 overseas funds of funds, which mopped up Rs 6,351 crore.

Results today

Coal India, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, SpiceJet, Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Rossari Biotech, AGS Transact Technologies, Apex Frozen Foods, Apollo Micro Systems, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Dynamics, BGR Energy Systems, Dish TV India, Equitas Holdings, Future Retail, Gateway Distriparks, Graphite India, Greenply Industries, Ipca Labs, IRCON International, IVRCL, Jet Airways, KNR Constructions, Manappuram Finance, MEP Infrastructure, MTNL, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Natco Pharma, NBCC (India), Panacea Biotec, PC Jeweller, PTC India, RailTel Corporation of India, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Shriram Properties, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vivimed Labs, and Zuari Global are among 989 companies to release quarterly earnings.

LIC IPO: Govt files draft papers with SEBI for mega listing

The Union government on February 13 has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India with market regulator SEBI to launch the much awaited IPO before the end of March.

Moneycontrol had reported on the move earlier in the day.

The issue is expected to help the government meet its revised disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore for the fiscal year and also tap a legion of new retail investors.

The objects of the Offer are to (i) achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges; and (ii) carry out the offer for sale of up to 316,249,885 equity shares by the Selling Shareholder. The Selling Shareholder (President of India acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India) will be entitled to the entire proceeds of the offer after deducting the offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Corporation will not receive any proceeds from the Offer.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made net buying of Rs 108.53 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net sold Rs 696.90 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Sebi bars Reliance Home Finance, Anil Ambani, 3 others from securities market

Sebi on February 11 restrained Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three other individuals from the securities market for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company. The three other individuals are Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar and Pinkesh R Shah.

In a 100-page interim order, the regulator also restrained the individuals from "associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders."

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Four stocks - BHEL, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Tata Power Company - are under the F&O ban for February 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

