Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 182 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 460 points to 58,926, while the Nifty50 rose 142 points to 17,606 and formed bullish candle which resembles Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,475.53, followed by 17,345.27. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,687.73 and 17,769.67.

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after US consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the US central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.47 percent to end at 35,241.59 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81 percent to 4,504.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.1 percent to 14,185.64. It was the seventh time in 2022 that the Nasdaq lost more than 2 percent in a session.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Friday morning trade, tracking losses seen overnight on Wall Street after the release of a hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation report pushed the 10-year Treasury yield past 2 percent.

Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade as the Shanghai composite declined 0.52 percent, while the Shenzhen component shed 0.902 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.62 percent lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.78 percent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.77 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.9 percent lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 182 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,424 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices slip on hot US inflation concerns

Oil prices eased early on Friday as hot US inflation fanned worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and as investors await the outcome of US-Iran talks that could lead to increased global crude supply.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $91.01 a barrel at 0140 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $89.63 a barrel.

US consumer prices post largest annual gain in 40 years as inflation becomes widespread

US consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling financial markets speculation for a hefty 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

The consumer price index gained 0.6 percent last month after a similar increase in December. Food prices rose 0.9 percent, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 1 percent. There were strong increases in the prices of cereals and bakery products, dairy, fruits and vegetables. Meat prices rose moderately. Electricity prices jumped 4.2 percent, offsetting cheaper gasoline and natural gas.

LIC IPO | Filing with SEBI likely on February 11, IRDAI clears draft papers

Life Insurance Corporation of India's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on February 11, sources told CNBC-TV18. It has learned that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) had cleared the LIC IPO proposal in a board meeting on February 9.

The quantum of divestment and EV numbers will be mentioned in the DRHP, it said.

Results today

ONGC, Divis Labs, Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil India, India Cements, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Puravankara, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Shriram EPC, Sobha, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas, and VA Tech Wabag.

Gold slips as chances of hefty Fed rate hike rise after CPI data

Gold prices slipped on Friday, as a stronger-than-expected US inflation reading and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official ramped up odds for a hefty interest rate hike next month, sending Treasury yields higher.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,825.29 per ounce by 0141 GMT, while US gold futures dropped 0.7 percent to $1,824.50.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,732.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,727.23 crore in the Indian equity market on February 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – BHEL, Punjab National Bank and SAIL – are under the F&O ban for February 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

