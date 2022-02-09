Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market, Share Market

The market is expected to open in the green as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 59 points.

The BSE Sensex was up 187.39 points at 57,808.58, while the Nifty50 rose 53.20 points to 17,266.80 and formed small bearish candle which resembles Hammer kind of pattern formation on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,104.87, followed by 16,942.93. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,367.57 and 17,468.34.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Big Tech gave major US stock indexes a boost on Tuesday and European shares ended largely unchanged as a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off bumper profits from oil company BP.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.06 percent to end at 35,462.78 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.84 percent to 4,521.52. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.28 percent to 14,194.46.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in the Wednesday morning trade, with stocks in Hong Kong leading gains regionally. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.83 percent, while the Topix index climbed 0.8 percent. Shares of SoftBank Group surged 5.34 percent after the Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday announced plans to take Arm public following the collapse of a planned sale of the unit to Nvidia.

SGX Nifty

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 59 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,319 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices nudge up after API data shows surprise drop in US stocks

Oil prices nudged up on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in US crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $91.01 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.47 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent.

RBI may hike reverse repo rate to 3.55%, keep repo unchanged, suggests poll

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may hold its repo rate steady but economists expect an increase in the reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce the surplus liquidity poured into the markets earlier during the pandemic.

The three-day RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting that began yesterday will conclude on February 10, having been rescheduled after Maharashtra declared a day of mourning on February 7 following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast that the central bank will raise the reverse repo rate - the rate at which it borrows from banks - to 3.55 percent from 3.35 percent, narrowing the gap with the repo rate to 45 basis points (bps).

Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks lift safe-haven appeal

Gold prices were steady on Wednesday near a two-week high scaled in the previous session, as inflationary risks and Russia-Ukraine tensions underpinned the safe-haven metal, despite the prospect of an aggressive rate hike by the US central bank.

Spot gold was steady at $1,825.89 per ounce by 0108 GMT, hovering close to Tuesday's high of $1,828.68. US gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,826.30.

US posts record trade deficit in 2021

The US trade deficit surged to a record high in 2021 as imports increased sharply amid the restocking of shelves by businesses to meet robust domestic demand. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit increased 27.0% last year to an all-time high of $859.1 billion. The deficit was at $676.7 billion in 2020.

Results today

Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, ACC, Bosch, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, 3i Infotech, Abbott India, Aries Agro, BASF India, Bharat Bijlee, DCB Bank, Engineers India, Entertainment Network (India), Finolex Cables, GMR Infrastructure, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Lumax Auto Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Patel Engineering, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, Hitachi Energy India, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, SAIL, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spencers Retail, Sundaram-Clayton, Talbros Automotive Components, TTK Healthcare, and Welspun Specialty Solutions.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,967.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,115 crore in the Indian equity market on February 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock – BHEL – is under the F&O ban for February 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies