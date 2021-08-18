Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 34 points gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 209.69 points to 55,792.27, while the Nifty50 climbed 51.60 points to 16,614.60 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,530.47, followed by 16,446.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,663.67 and 16,712.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Major stock indexes slid and oil posted its fourth straight day of declines as investors grappled with mixed economic data and considered the economic impact of the ongoing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.79%, snapping a five-day winning streak. The S&P 500 lost 0.71% after posting a new record high on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93%.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s interest rate decision.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sat below the flatline in early trade while the Topix index hovered mildly higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 34 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,637 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

India likely to withdraw sugar export subsidies from new season

India is expected to withdraw sugar export subsidies from the new season beginning October as a sharp rise in global prices makes it easier for Indian mills to sell the sweetener on the world market, a top government official said on Tuesday.

"The government is not considering any subsidy at the moment for next year," Sudhanshu Pandey, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told Reuters.

Financial conditions supportive of recovery due to comfortable liquidity positions: RBI Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India on August 17 issued its monthly bulletin of August 2021 issue where it analyses the state of the economy. The central bank said that the course of the economy over the month and a half gone by has been altered by the slow retreat of the second wave of the pandemic.

The aggregate demand conditions are buoyed by pent-up demand post unlock and the supply situations are improving with monsoon catching up to normal levels and sowing activity gaining pace, the central bank said in a release.

Sebi cuts lock-in period for promoters to 18 months post IPO

Markets regulator Sebi has reduced the minimum lock-in period for promoters' investment post an initial public offering (IPO) to 18 months from three years, under certain conditions. The move comes at a time when many companies are looking to list on the stock exchanges. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has streamlined disclosures requirements of group companies.

In a notification, Sebi said that if the object of the issue involves offer-for-sale or financing other than for capital expenditure for a project, then the minimum promoters' contribution of 20 percent would be locked-in for 18 months from the date of allotment in the IPO.

COVID-19 vaccination: India covers 46% of adult population with at least one dose

In one of the largest vaccination campaigns anywhere in the world, India on August 16 has administered 88 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The government said the record vaccination drive was made possible through 15 days' advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

With the administration of more than 88.13 lakh doses, the cumulative vaccination coverage has increased to 55.47 crore. About 46 percent of all adult Indians receiving the first dose and 13 percent of all adult Indians have received both doses of vaccine.

RBI partially lifts technology ban on HDFC Bank, allows sourcing of new credit cards

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 17 partially lifted its technology ban on HDFC Bank effective August 17. The RBI has allowed HDFC Bank to source new credit cards as per a letter sent to the bank on August 17, CNBC-TV18 reported.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 343.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 266.43 crore in the Indian equity market on August 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks - Cadila Healthcare, Canara Bank, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network and Vedanta - are under the F&O ban for August 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies