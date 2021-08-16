Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 36 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rallied 593.31 points, or 1.08 percent, to 55,437.29, while the Nifty50 jumped 164.70 points, or 1.01 percent, to 16,529.10 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. During the week, the index gained 1.79 percent and formed bullish candle on the weekly scale.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,422.4, followed by 16,315.7. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,589.7 and 16,650.3.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Dow Industrial and S&P 500 edged up to closing records on Friday and notched a second straight week of gains, buoyed by a climb in Walt Disney shares, but a sharp drop in consumer sentiment kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.53 points, or 0.04%, to 35,515.38, the S&P 500 gained 7.17 points, or 0.16%, to 4,468 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.64 points, or 0.04%, to 14,822.90.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets made a cautious start to the week on Monday ahead of a raft of Chinese data that could confirm a slowdown in the giant economy, as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade, having hit its lows for the year last month. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2%, though economic growth pipped forecasts for the June quarter.

SGX Nifty

Oil falls as Delta surge clouds fuel demand outlook

Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, as government-imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.79 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after edging lower last week.

Devyani International to debut today; experts see over 50% listing gains

KFC & Pizza Hut operator Devyani International is expected to make a stellar debut on bourses on August 16 with most analysts expecting more than 50 percent listing gains.

The Rs 1,838-crore public issue was oversubscribed by 116.71 times during April 4-6. Qualified institutional investors' reserved portion was subscribed 95.25 times, non-institutional investors part was subscribed 213.06 times, and the portion set aside for retail investors witnessed 39.52 times subscription. Employees' portion was subscribed 4.7 times.

QIP mechanism: Sebi makes e-book platform mandatory for NCDs portion

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with guidelines for non-convertible debentures with warrants products, whereby it made electronic book platform (EBP) mandatory for the NCDs portion of the issue.

Japan's economy rebounds in Q2

Japan’s economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter after slumping in the first three months of this year, data showed, a sign consumption and capital expenditure were recovering from the coronavirus pandemic’s initial hit.

The world’s third-largest economy grew an annualised 1.3% in April-June after a revised 3.7% slump in the first quarter, preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Monday, beating a median market forecast for a 0.7% gain.

E-commerce sector may soon get an independent regulator, much like Sebi

The government may consider establishing an independent regulatory authority for the e-commerce sector much like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it said in a statement issued late evening on August 13.

The government which also plans to create an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) – a platform for sellers and logistics providers to connect with buyers revealed the same following a high level meeting to discuss the progress.

In the meeting which was chaired by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, it was also decided that ONDC will be compliant with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and designed for compliance with the emerging Personal Data Protection Bill.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 819.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 149.50 crore in the Indian equity market on August 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Eight stocks - Cadila Healthcare, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for August 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies