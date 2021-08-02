Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 89 points gain.

The BSE Sensex corrected 66.23 points to 52,586.84, while the Nifty50 fell 15.50 points to 15,763 and formed bearish candle which resembles Shooting Star kind of pattern on the daily charts. The index declined 0.6 percent during the week, witnessing Hammer kind of pattern formation on the weekly scale.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,717.6, followed by 15,672.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,835.6 and 15,908.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks fell on Friday and registered losses for the week as Amazon.com shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 still notched a sixth straight month of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.06 points, or 0.42%, to 34,935.47, the S&P 500 lost 23.89 points, or 0.54%, to 4,395.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.59 points, or 0.71%, to 14,672.68.

Asian Markets

Asian shares face another tough week as Beijing’s regulatory crackdown fans fears about China’s economy, though upbeat economic data in the United States and Europe and solid corporate earnings put a floor under their markets.

China’s woes were underlined over the weekend by a survey showing factory activity grew at the slowest pace in 17 months amid rising costs and extreme weather. Japan’s Nikkei bounced back 1.1%, but that was from its lowest since January.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 89 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,863 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

NSE sets quantity freeze limits for Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services derivatives

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on July 31 announced the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services. As per an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivatives contracts is at 2,800, while it is at 1,200 for Bank Nifty and at 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.

"Members are advised to take the updated contract.gz file available on extranet path 'faoftp/faocommon' before trading on August 02, 2021. Details of quantity freeze in respect of each underlying shall be available on the website," NSE said in a circular.

Blackstone, ICICI Group and BPCL backed Fino Payments Bank Files For Rs 1,300 cr IPO; first by a profitable fintech firm

Mumbai-based Fino Payments Bank which is backed by numerous marquee investors including BPCL, ICICI Group, Blackstone, IFC and Intel Capital has filed its DRHP with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 1300 crores via an initial public offer, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“The IPO size is likely to be around ₹1,300 crores which includes a fresh issue component of ₹ 300 cr as well as an OFS component,” according to market sources who added that a digital based ,transaction focused approach with no credit risk has enabled the growth of the firm.

SEBI allows instant access facility in overnight schemes of mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on July 30 that instant access facility would now be permitted in overnight schemes along with liquid schemes of mutual funds. The change has been brought into effect by the market regulator by partially modifying its circular related to instant access facility issued in May, 2017.

"MFs (All Mutual Funds)/ AMCs (Asset Management Companies) can offer Instant Access Facility (IAF) only in Overnight and Liquid Schemes of the MF," the fresh circular issued by SEBI stated.

Results on August 2

HDFC, Punjab National Bank, Emami, Ajmera Realty & Infra, Balaji Amines, Carborundum Universal, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nahar Spinning Mills, Orient Cement, RBL Bank, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Varun Beverages will release quarterly earnings on August 2.

China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in July- official PMI

China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July due to higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather, adding to concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday, but remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to slip to 50.8.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,848.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 2,956.68 crore in the Indian equity market on July 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Sun TV Network - is under the F&O ban for August 2. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies