Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open gap up after trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 164 points gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 562.34 points or 1.12 percent to close at 49,801.62 on March 17 while the Nifty50 dropped 189.20 points or 1.27 percent to 14,721.30. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,626.03, followed by 14,530.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,886.53 and 15,051.77.

Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike

The US economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

”Strong data are ahead of us,” a confident Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after a two-day policy meeting, ticking off the list of forces Fed officials expect will produce 6.5% GDP growth this year – from massive federal fiscal stimulus to optimism around the success of coronavirus vaccines.

”The (stimulus) checks are going out … COVID cases are coming down. Vaccination is moving quickly,” Powell said, marking a moment in which a body of top U.S. economic officials expect growth in the United States to rival that of China this year, not to mention surging quickly beyond that of Europe and Japan.

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. It was the first time the Dow closed above 33,000 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58% to end at 33,015.37 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29% to 3,974.12. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4% to 13,525.20.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set for modest gains on Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep monetary policy and rates unchanged and projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth this year as the COVID-19 crisis eases.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.12%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.68%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index, however, dipped 0.1% in early trading while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.08%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 164 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,935 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil falls for fifth day after U.S. stockpile build

Oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook.

Brent crude was down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6% on Wednesday. U.S. oil was also down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% the previous session.

Need stricter regulations for FDI in e-commerce, domestic retailers tell government

Demanding stricter regulations for the foreign direct investment (FDI) in the e-commerce sector, multiple industry bodies representing domestic retailers have asked the government to update the existing Press Note 2 (2018) which currently governs foreign investments.

At a meeting with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on March 17, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Retailers Association of India (RAI) and others have demanded that the government should stop e-marketplaces from selling inventory on a B2B basis that is purported to be sold by them on the platform. To do this, they asked DPIIT to clarify the definition of the inventory-based model and marketplace model to remove any ambiguity in the rules.

India's domestic air traffic down 36.71% YoY at 7.8 million passengers in February

The month of February saw 7.8 million (78.27 lakh) passengers travelling by domestic flights in India, said a report released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 17. The numbers are 36.71 percent lower as compared to the corresponding period last year.

A marginal increase vis-a-vis January was recorded, as 7.7 million (77.34 lakh) passengers travelled by domestic flights in the past month. Cumulatively, a total of 155.61 lakh passengers travelled through domestic air routes in the last two months, lower than 251.50 lakh in January-February 2020.

Finance Ministry allows non-govt provident funds to invest up to 5% in AIFs

The Finance Ministry, in a gazette notification dated March 15, allowed privately managed provident, superannuation and gratuity funds to invest up to 5 per cent of their corpus in alternative investment funds (AIFs) such as SME Funds, Venture Capital Funds, Social Venture Capital Funds, and Infrastructure Funds.

In the notification, the Finance Ministry said that investments by privately managed PFs and others will only be allowed in AIFs with a corpus of at least Rs 100 crore. “The exposure to a single AIF shall not exceed 10 percent of the AIF Size. However, this limit would not apply to a Government sponsored AIF,” the notification stated.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,625.82 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 562.15 crore in the Indian equity market on March 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Sun TV Network is under the F&O ban for March 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies