Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with 18 points gain.

The BSE Sensex declined 273.51 points to close at 52,578.76, while the Nifty50 fell 78 points to 15,746.50 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,671.17, followed by 15,595.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,851.67 and 15,956.83.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks fell from record highs on Tuesday while real US bond yields hit all-time lows, as a sell-off in Chinese shares, economic growth concerns and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting put investors on guard and drove profit taking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2% at 35,059 points, and the S&P 500 shed 0.5% to end at 4,401 points. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2% to 14,660 points, its biggest one-day drop since May 12.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, with stocks in Hong Kong paring some losses from a two-day rout.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.74% in morning trade while the Topix index slipped 0.5%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.19%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 18 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,760 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

IMF cuts India's FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5% from 12.5%

The International Monetary Fund, on July 27, cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 9.5 percent for fiscal year 2021-22, from the previous forecast of 12.5 percent, citing the hit on economic activity and demand due to the deadly 'second wave' of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March–May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," the multilateral institution said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The report said that steady recovery is not assured anywhere so long as segments of the population remain susceptible to the virus and its mutations. "Recovery has been set back severely in countries that experienced renewed waves— notably India," it said.

Oil prices steady as virus spread counters tight supplies

Oil prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. inventory data as investors worried that global demand could be dented by surging COVID-19 cases, even though supplies are tightening and vaccination rates rising.

Brent futures slipped 2 cents to settle at $74.48 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 26 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.65. That was the first decline for Brent in six days.

US yields slide as growth concerns weigh

US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, as risk appetite continued to languish amid nagging concerns about high inflation and the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant that could thwart global economic growth.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday. Analysts said the Fed is likely to stand pat on policy, but could discuss plans for tapering its asset purchases during the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering in August.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.147% for a second straight session on Tuesday, as investors bought TIPS concerned about steep consumer prices.

Kirloskar feud | Sanjay Kirloskar takes battle against brothers to SEBI

Sanjay Kirloskar-run Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) on July 27 filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleging that some companies run by brothers Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar have misled investors by usurping its over 130-year-old legacy and passing it off as their own.

In a letter sent to SEBI, the company has complained that the intimations filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), Kirloskar Industries Limited (KIL), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL) and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange are against the interests of its shareholders and that of the investing public. These companies are run by Atul and Rahul Kirloskar.

Results on July 28

Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, ABB India, Astec Lifesciences, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Happiest Minds Technologies, Heritage Foods, HSIL, ICRA, IDBI Bank, Intellect Design Arena, JM Financial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahanagar Gas, Mold-Tek Packaging, Pfizer, Radico Khaitan, Ramco Systems, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, SRF, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Welspun India.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,459.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 729.96 crore in the Indian equity market on July 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Vodafone Idea, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for July 28. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies