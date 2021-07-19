Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 216 points loss.

The Indian market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty hit their fresh record highs of 53,290.81 and 15,962.25, respectively, in intraday trade on July 16.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,883.27, followed by 15,843.13. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,962.87 and 16,002.33.

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Friday, weighed down by declines in Amazon, Apple and other heavyweight technology stocks, while investors worried about a rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86% to end at 34,687.85 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 4,327.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 14,427.24.

Asian Markets

Asian shares slipped again on Monday while perceived safe haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher as investor risk appetite was soured by fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in coronavirus cases.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3% as did Australia's benchmark share index South Korea's KOSPI was 1% lower while New Zealand's shares were off 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 216 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,305 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Investors to get option to block securities in demat accounts for sale transactions: Sebi

Investors will soon have the option to block securities on their respective demat accounts for sale transactions apart from the existing early pay-in mechanism. In a circular issued on Friday, markets regulator Sebi said the "block mechanism" in the demat accounts of clients undertaking sale transactions would be available from August 1.

Under the Early Pay-In (EPI) system, shares are transferred from a client's demat account and those are transferred back in case the sale transaction is not executed.

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge

OPEC+ ministers agreed on Sunday to boost oil supply from August to cool prices which have climbed to 2-1/2 year highs as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The group, which includes OPEC countries and allies like Russia, crucially agreed new production allocations from May 2022 to overcome differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that threatened the plan.

To overcome the disagreement, OPEC+ agreed new output quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq. The overall adjustment will add 1.63 million bpd to supply from May next year, according to Reuters calculations.

India's forex reserves rise by $1.88 billion to record high of $611.89 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.883 billion to touch a record high of $611.895 billion in the week ended July 9, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended July 2, the reserves had surged by $1.013 billion to $610.012 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 9, the increase in forex reserves was on account of the rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Clean Science to list today

Specialty chemical company Clean Science & Technology is set to list its equity shares on the bourses today. Experts largely expect the company to start the day with stellar returns of around 60 percent over their issue price, citing attractive valuations and strong financials. Even the grey market premium showed similar returns.

Apart from financials and valuations, the company's monopoly in many of its products, fundamentals and international presence warrant the listing premium, say experts. In the grey market, the equity share was available at Rs 1,480-1,520, a massive premium of Rs 580-620 or 64.4-68.9 percent over the final issue price of Rs 900, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

HDFC Bank Q1 profit jumps 16.1% to Rs 7,729.6 crore, NII rises 8.6%

Country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on July 17 reported a 16.1 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 7,729.64 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 despite elevated provisions. Higher other income and pre-provision operating profit along with NII supported profitability. The bank reported a profit of Rs 6,658.62 crore in Q1 FY21.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 8.6 percent to Rs 17,009 crore compared to the year-ago quarter, with loan growth of 14.4 percent and a core net interest margin of 4.1 percent. Deposits, at Rs 13.45 lakh crore grew, by 13.2 percent YoY.

Results on July 19

HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ACC, Indian Bank, Mastek, Allsec Technologies, Alok Industries, Astron Paper & Board Mill, GTPL Hathway, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Plastiblends India, Ponni Sugars (Erode), PSP Projects, Supreme Petrochem, and Swaraj Engines will release quarterly earnings on July 19.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 466.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 666.07 crore in the Indian equity market on July 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

