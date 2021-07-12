Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 48 points gain.

BSE Sensex fell 182.75 points to 52,386.19, while the Nifty50 declined 38.10 points to 15,689.80 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts. The index declined 0.2 percent during the week, witnessing bearish candle formation on the weekly scale.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,638.13, followed by 15,586.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,736.13 and 15,782.47.

US Markets

US Markets

The three major US stock indexes rallied to record closing highs on Friday as financials and other economically focused sectors rebounded after a selloff sparked by growth worries earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 446.29 points, or 1.3%, to 34,868.22, the S&P 500 gained 48.44 points, or 1.12%, to 4,369.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.83 points, or 0.96%, to 14,699.61.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were enjoying a relief rally on Monday as record highs on Wall Street and policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent jitters on global growth, though plenty of potential pitfalls lay ahead this week.

Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1.9%, and away from a two-month trough touched on Friday, while South Korea added 0.6%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.1% and S&P 500 futures were a fraction firmer.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 48 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,776 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

G20 approves minimum global corporate tax of 15%

The G20 Finance Ministers on July 10 approved a global corporate tax of at least 15 percent to be imposed on multinational companies (MNCs) with an aim to end tax havens. In a two-day virtual meet headquartered from Venice (Italy), the Group also endorsed a broad agreement plan introducing new rules for taxation of cross-border businesses, ANI reported.

The 15 percent minimum rate comes from endorsement of 132 countries and territories, who want to “end global competition to offer lowest corporate taxes”, ANI quoted NHK World. Details and negotiations of the rules are likely to be finalised during the next G20 meet scheduled in October 2021.

India's fuel demand rebounds in June after slumping to a nine-month low in May

India's fuel demand rebounded in June after slumping to a nine-month low in the previous month as restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic were eased, helping economic activity and mobility to pick up. Fuel consumption rose 1.5 percent to 16.33 million tonnes in June from a year earlier and by 8 percent over May 2021, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed.

Petrol sales rose 5.6 percent year-on-year to 2.4 million tonnes in June. It was up 21 percent from May sales of 1.99 million tonnes.

NSE issues guidelines for companies under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

The NSE has issued a set of guidelines for companies to follow under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), CNBC-TV18 reported,

As per this, the Resolution Professional must now disclose the resolution approval immediately, within 30 minutes of the oral order. Further, the Resolution Professional must also inform about impact of the resolution on existing shareholders of the listed securities.

The Exchange said it will accordingly highlight that security as per the Resolution Professional’s information and the list will also be made available on its website.

India's forex reserves rise by $1.013 billion to record high of $610.012 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $1.013 billion to touch a lifetime high of $610.012 billion in the week ended July 2, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended June 25, 2021, the reserves had jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion.

During the reporting week, the rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

New 10-year benchmark government bond issued at cut-off yield of 6.1%

The new 10-year benchmark government bond was issued at a cut-off yield of 6.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on July 9.

The cut-off came in a little higher than what most market participants had expected it to be - ranging anywhere between 6.05 percent and 6.08 percent. In Friday’s auction, where tranches of two existing bonds were also re-issued, there was no devolvement upon primary dealers. The central bank issued Rs 14,000 crore of the new benchmark, Rs 3,000 crore of the 4.26 GS 2023 and Rs 9,000 crore of the 6.76 percent GS 2061. Trade in the money markets has been relatively thin this week.

Results on July 12

HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Amit Securities, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, ISMT, SM Gold, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings on July 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,124.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 106.55 crore in the Indian equity market on July 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

