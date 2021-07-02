Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening for the index in India with a 9 points gain.

The BSE Sensex declined 164.11 points to 52,318.60, while the Nifty50 fell 41.50 points to 15,680 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,646.17, followed by 15,612.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,734.67 and 15,789.33.

US Markets

US Markets

The S&P 500 reached its sixth consecutive all-time closing high on Thursday, as a new quarter and the second half of the year began with upbeat economic data and a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.02 points, or 0.38%, to 34,633.53, the S&P 500 gained 22.44 points, or 0.52%, to 4,319.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.42 points, or 0.13%, to 14,522.38.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to a closely-watched U.S. jobs report set to be released later.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan nudged 0.3% higher while the Topix index gained 0.81%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 9 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,736 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

IMF raises US 2021 growth forecast to 7%

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 U.S. growth projection sharply to 7.0% due to a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and an assumption that much of President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending plans will be enacted.

The IMF's latest forecast, marking the fastest U.S. growth pace since 1984, compares with an April projection of 4.6% growth in 2021. The Fund raised its 2022 U.S. GDP growth forecast to 4.9%, up from its previous 3.5% April forecast.

OECD says 130 countries agree global taxation deal

Some 130 countries and jurisdictions have signed up to a global tax reform ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share wherever they operate, the OECD said on Thursday. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a statement that global companies, including US behemoths Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple would be taxed at a rate of at least 15 percent.

The formal agreement follows an endorsement by the G7 group of wealthy nations last month at a meeting in Britain, when US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a global minimum tax "would end the race to the bottom in corporate taxation".

Bitcoin drops over 5% to $33,226.36

Bitcoin dropped 5.17% to $33,226.36 on Thursday, losing $1,810.87 from its previous close. The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 48.8% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 hit on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.28% to $2,110.53 on Thursday, losing $165.81 from its previous close.

RBI extends interest subsidy scheme for exporters until September

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said a scheme providing interest subsidy for post and pre-shipment export credit has been extended by three months till September, a move that will provide relief to exporters. Exporters get the subsidy under the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post-shipment Rupee Export Credit'. Earlier in April, the scheme was extended till June 30.

"Government of India has approved the extension of Interest Equalization Scheme for Pre and Post Shipment Rupee Export Credit, with the same scope and coverage, for a further period of three months, i.e., up to September 30, 2021," the RBI said in a circular.

Banks' gross NPA ratio may rise to 9.8-11.22% in March 2022: RBI

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of banks may rise to 9.8-11.22 percent in March 2022 under various stress scenarios due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its July 2021 edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), published on July 1.

A loan is classified as an NPA when it has remained unpaid for more than 90 days. At the end of March 2021, the gross NPA ratio stood at 7.48 percent for the banking sector.

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dropped by 51,000 to 364,000. Applications for unemployment benefits have fallen more or less steadily since the year began. The rollout of vaccines has sharply reduced new COVID-19 cases, giving consumers the confidence to shop, travel, eat out and attend public events as the economy recovers.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,245.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 880.60 crore in the Indian equity market on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

