Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index with a 67 points gain.

The BSE Sensex fell 397 points to close at 50,395.08 on March 15 while the Nifty50 was down 101.50 points to 14,929.50.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for Nifty are placed at 14,767.4 followed by 14,605.3. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,070 and 15,210.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Monday as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus impact and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53% to end at 32,953.46 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65% to 3,968.94. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.05% to 13,459.71.

Asian Markets Asian stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street’s main indeces closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank’s meeting later this week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.10%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.55%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.16%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.24% in early trading. SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 67 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,017 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST. Oil slips, retreats from gains notched on strong Chinese data Oil prices edged lower on Monday, pulling back from early gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news and ongoing supply restraint from major oil producers. Brent crude futures for May settled at $68.88 a barrel, losing 34 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April settled at $65.39 a barrel, shedding 22 cents.

Sebi approves Paytm UPI handle for IPO applications

Digital payments firm Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved Paytm UPI handle to enable fast and seamless payment mandates for IPO applications.

Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) has also entered into a partnership with Paytm Money to enable payment mandates for IPO applications. Paytm Money has the aim to bring 10 million Indians to equity markets by the financial year 2022.

"We believe that every Indian has a right to access capital markets and benefit from the burgeoning list of successful companies which are listing in the stock market," PPBL MD and CEO Satish Gupta said in a statement.

Exports rise for third straight month in February, trade deficit spikes 24%

India’s merchandise exports managed to grow for the third straight month in February, rising by a marginal 0.67 percent. Released on March 15, the latest official data for India's foreign trade gives more credence to the prediction of economists and exporters that strong and consistent growth in the sector will take some time to emerge.

The latest pace of rise has slowed down from January's 6.16 percent growth as trade in major foreign exchange earners such as petroleum, gems & jewellery and engineering goods continued to take a hit. Outbound trade stood at $27.9 billion, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The data shows cumulative exports in the first eleven of the financial year fell 12.23 percent to $256.1 billion, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

On the other hand, imports rose by 7 percent to $40.5 billion, after January's 2 percent growth. This was mostly due to a surge in gold imports, which jumped 124 percent in the latest month to $5.2 billion, reflecting pent-up demand. Another major import segment - electronic goods - rose by 37 percent to register $ 4.8 billion worth of imports. However, crude oil imports continued to remain subdued, falling by 16.6 percent to $8.9 billion. Overall, imports have continued to rise since December after contracting for nearly a year.

GST compensation required by state govts for FY22 to touch Rs 2 trillion: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on March 15 estimated that the goods and services tax (GST) compensation required by the state governments for FY22 could be between Rs 2.7 trillion and Rs 3 trillion and the shortfall in cess collections would be Rs 1.6-2 trillion.

The agency has also projected the states’ enhanced borrowing limit for FY2022 at Rs 2.2 trillion. The state governments may need to utilise as much as 70-90 percent of their enhanced borrowing limits for FY2022, to meet the shortfall in the GST compensation requirement relative to the expected cess collections, it said.

Sebi may direct exchanges to operate from DR site within 45 minutes if tech glitch halts trading

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may make it mandatory for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to start operations from disaster recovery (DR) sites within 45 minutes if a technical glitch halts trading, sources say.

The market regulator is expected to issue a circular soon in this regard. The move comes in the wake of the technical glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 24 that halted trading for hours. All main exchanges have an alternative base of operation called DR site to help them conduct operations seamlessly during an emergency.