Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open muted as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 10 points gain.

The Sensex closed 392 points higher at 52,699, while the Nifty50 gained 103 points to end at 15,790.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,721.67, followed by 15,652.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,840.37 and 15,890.23.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, with the Dow also jumping, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.04% at 34,225.35 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66% to 4,269.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.72% to 14,374.56.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mostly higher tracking US markets overnight. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent each, while Kospi and Taiwan index gained 0.7% each.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 10 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,847 level on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:20 hours IST.

Reliance AGM 2021 | Here are the key announcements made by Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24. The company's chairman Mukesh Ambani, while addressing the shareholders, made a number of announcements across its telecom, retail and O2C business segments.

Google and JIO teams have jointly developed a breakthrough smartphone called JIOPHONE Next. The fully-featured smartphone supports the entire suite of applications from both Google and JIO, as well as the Android Play Store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android Apps, Ambani said.

The Renewable Energy Project Management and Construction Division will provide gigawatt scale end-to-end solutions for large renewable plants across the world. "It will enable and partner with thousands of Green MSME Entrepreneurs, who can deploy kilowatt to megawatt scale solutions in agriculture, industry, residences and transportation. It will provide finance solutions to the stakeholders in our ecosystem," Mukesh Ambani said.

RIL further announced the launch of new energy business in 2021 with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally.

India urges OPEC to phase out production cuts; bats for reasonable crude prices

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies -- collectively known as OPEC+ -- to phase out production cuts and also emphasised that crude prices should remain within a reasonable band.

"I took the opportunity to express India’s deep concern on increasing crude oil prices and its impact on consumers as well as on smart economic recovery. I emphasised that high crude prices is adding significant inflationary pressure on India," Pradhan tweeted after the interaction. He added that the rise in crude prices and resulting fuel retail price in India is affecting smart economic recovery in the country.

RBI issues guidelines for NBFCs to declare dividend

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 24 issued guidelines that spell out the eligibility criteria for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to declare dividends. The RBI said the new rules are framed in order to infuse greater transparency and uniformity in practice.

The new guidelines will be effective for declaration of dividend from the profits of the financial year ending March 31, 2022 and onwards, the RBI said. According to the new rules to become eligible to declare dividend, an NBFC need to meet the applicable regulatory capital requirement for each of the last three financial years including the financial year for which the dividend is proposed.

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from U.S. data

Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes.

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises.

Near-term global bond market correction likely

A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year.

Sebi plans to come out with framework for SPACs

Capital market regulator Sebi is planning to come out with framework on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which will enable listing of startups on domestic stock exchanges, sources said on June 24.

The regulator is expected to put in place guidelines in this regard next week, they added.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies