Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 52 points gain.

The BSE Sensex rallied 230.01 points to 52,574.46, while the Nifty50 climbed 63.10 points to close at 15,746.50 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,579.73, followed by 15,412.97. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,839.23 and 15,931.97.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street rallied on Monday, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back in to energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.76% to end at 33,876.97 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.40% to 4,224.79. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.79% to 14,141.48.

Asian Markets

Asian markets rose in Tuesday morning trade, with shares in Japan leading gains among the region’s major markets. Nikkei 225 jumped 2.33% in morning trade. The Topix index gained 2.53%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 52 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,781 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Fed officials: Faster bond taper could keep options open on rate hike

Two regional Federal Reserve officials said Monday that a faster withdrawal from the central bank’s bond purchase program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates.

Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan noted the central bank’s new strategic framework does not mention bond purchases, and “moderating that sooner than later” might give the Fed more flexibility over the rate discussion.

The tilt by Fed policymakers to a faster expected start to interest rate increases caught markets by surprise last week. Kaplan said it was a reaction to an economic outlook that took a sharp turn between December and June.

SBI gets central board's nod to raise Rs 14,000 crore via Basel-III compliant bonds

The country's largest lender SBI on Monday said its central board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or US currency.

"The central board of the bank at its meeting held today on June 21, 2021, accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in USD and/or INR during FY22," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Fed's Powell sees 'sustained improvement' in economy, notable rise in inflation

The U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job market gains, but inflation has "increased notably in recent months," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony for a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

He also restated his concern that the recovery remained uneven, with joblessness still hitting lower-wage workers, Blacks and Hispanics the hardest.

"We at the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery," Powell said.

Bank credit grows by 5.74%; deposits by 9.73%: RBI Data

Bank credit grew by 5.74 percent to Rs 108.43 lakh crore and deposits rose by 9.73 percent to Rs 153.13 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 4, 2021, RBI data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.55 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 139.55 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 5, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on June 4, 2021, released on Monday.

Results on June 22

NMDC, Ashapura Minechem, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, BL Kashyap and Sons, Gandhi Special Tubes, GE Power India, ITI, Jaypee Infratech, Max India, Omax Autos, Peninsula Land, PNB Gilts, Religare Enterprises, and Sobha.

FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,244.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 138.09 crore in the Indian equity market on June 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE



Two stocks - Vodafone Idea, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for June 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies