Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 190 points loss.

The Sensex gained 21.12 points to close at 52,344.45, while the Nifty50 declined eight points to 15,683.40 and formed a Hammer pattern on the daily chart.

According to pivot charts, key support for the Nifty are placed at 15,502.3, followed by 15,321.3. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,812.9 and 15,942.5.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 posting their worst weekly performances in months, after comments from Federal Reserve official James Bullard that the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates sooner than previously expected spooked investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.37 points, or 1.58%, to 33,290.08, the S&P 500 lost 55.41 points, or 1.31%, to 4,166.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 130.97 points, or 0.92%, to 14,030.38.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks dropped on Monday as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shift last week by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the Treasury yield curve flattened further with 30-year yields dropping below 2%.

Japan’s Nikkei led declines with a 3.3% drop and dipped below 28,000 for the first time in a month, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% in early trading.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 190 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,559 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Tech hiring rebounds in May; overall job market still weak, says report

Hiring across sectors declined in May, though the tech industry job market rebounded from the pandemic-induced downturn as many technology companies have been on full expansion mode, according to a report.

There was a 2 percent decline in the overall number of new job posts in May on the SCIKEY Market Network, a job site, including in sectors like banking with a dip of 12 percent, retail 16 percent and FMCG 12 percent, while there was a growth of 5 percent in the insurance sector.

RBI has taken steps to smoothen impact of second COVID wave: Deputy Governor M K Jain

Asserting that the second wave of COVID-19 has posed some challenges, RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain on Friday said both the central bank and the government have taken steps to mitigate its impact.

"I am happy to inform that the banking sector was in strong position when COVID-19 hit...the preliminary data suggest that in terms of CRAR that has been improved upon, the profitability has been improved upon, provision coverage ratio that has also been improved over the previous year, and the gross NPA as well as net NPA has come down," he said.

Sebi comes out with new guidelines on MF investment in interest rate swap

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday put in place fresh guidelines for participation of mutual fund schemes in interest rate swap, a derivative product.

Mutual funds can enter into plain vanilla Interest Rate Swaps (IRS) for hedging purposes. The value of the notional principal in such cases must not exceed the value of respective existing assets being hedged by the scheme.

Sebi issues framework for supervisory body for investment advisors

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a framework for investment adviser administration and supervisory body. Under the investment adviser rules, Sebi may recognise any body or body corporate for the purpose of regulating investment advisers (IA) and delegate administration and supervision of the IAs on terms and conditions specified by it.

Accordingly, an entity granted recognition under the the IA rules will be designated as 'Investment Adviser Administration and Supervisory Body (IAASB)' and will be entrusted with the administration and supervision of IAs. In this regard, BSE Administration & Supervision Limited (BASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Limited, has been granted recognition as IAASB for a period of three years from June 1, 2021.

Results on June 21

Oil India, Bharat Dynamics, Info Edge, Jaiprakash Associates, Aban Offshore, Deccan Polypacks, GPT Infraprojects, HBL Power Systems, Hindusthan National Glass, MM Forgings, Pokarna, Rico Auto Industries, Sumeet Industries, Talbros Engineering, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,680.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 446.20 crore in the Indian equity market on June 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Four stocks—Adani Ports, BHEL, Punjab National Bank, and Sun TV Network— are under the F&O ban for June 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies