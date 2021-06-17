Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 97 points loss.

The BSE Sensex was down 271.07 points at 52,501.98, while the Nifty50 declined 101.80 points to 15,767.50 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,713.13, followed by 15,658.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,851.33 and 15,935.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Fed signals higher rates in 2023

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.

Signaling that broad changes in policy may happen sooner than expected, U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases.

US Markets

The three main Wall Street indexes all closed down on Wednesday, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials unnerved investors with indications that the central bank could begin rising interest rates in 2023, a year earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265.66 points, or 0.77%, to 34,033.67, the S&P 500 lost 22.89 points, or 0.54%, to 4,223.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.17 points, or 0.24%, to 14,039.68.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mostly lower in Thursday morning trade, as investors watched for market reaction after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved up its timeline for rate hikes.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.11% in morning trade while the Topix index dipped 0.62%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.65%

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 97 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,678 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Sebi enhances disclosure requirements pertaining to listed debt securities

Sebi on Wednesday decided to bring listed companies' promoters and directors' dealings in listed debt securities under the purview of system driven disclosures.

The stock exchanges and depositories will make necessary arrangements so that disclosures pertaining to listed debt securities along with equity shares and equity derivative instruments are disseminated on the websites of respective bourses from July 1, Sebi said in a circular.

The system driven disclosures have already been implemented for members of promoter group, promoters, directors and designated person of a listed company under the insider trading norms.

UK inflation hits highest level since before pandemic

British inflation has soared to the highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic, with clothing, fuel and oil prices rebounding as the economy reopens, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 2.1 percent in May, breaching the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target for the first time since July 2019. The rate compared with 1.5 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) added in a statement.

Sebi issues new guidelines for running account settlement

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with new guidelines for settlement of running account of client's funds and securities that will be applicable from August 1. Under the guidelines, retention of any amount towards administrative or operational difficulties in settling the accounts of regular trading clients (active clients), will be discontinued, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The settlement of the running account of funds of the client will be done by the trading member after considering the end of the day obligation of funds as on the date of settlement across all the exchanges, at least once within a gap of 30 or 90 days between two settlements of the running account as per the preference of the client.

Results on June 17

Power Grid Corporation, Natco Pharma, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DB Corp, Basant Agro Tech, Gyscoal Alloys, Global Vectra Helicorp, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hindustan Media Ventures, IFB Agro Industries, Indostar Capital Finance, Khadim India, Kingfa Science, Nava Bharat Ventures, Novartis India, Power Mech Projects, Royal Orchid Hotels, Siel Financial Services, and Tube Investments of India.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 870.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 874.20 crore in the Indian equity market on June 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Six stocks - Adani Ports, BHEL, Canara Bank, Escorts, NALCO, and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban for June 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies