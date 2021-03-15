Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Markets - Image: Reuters

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 90 points gain.

The Sensex closed 487 points, or 0.95 percent, lower at 50,792.08 on March 12 while the Nifty fell 144 points, or 0.95 percent, to 15,030.95.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,877.63 followed by 14,724.27. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,260.33 and 15,489.67.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.05 points, or 0.9%, to close at 32,778.64 and the S&P 500 gained 4 points, or 0.10%, to 3,943.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.81 points, or 0.59%, to end at 13,319.87.

Asian Markets

Global stock prices were off to a solid start while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package.

U.S. S&P500 futures rose 0.25% in early Asian trade, trading just below a record high level touched last week, while Japan’s Nikkei ticked up 0.1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 90 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,119 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

CPI inflation surges to 5.03% in February; IIP recedes by 1.6% in January

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation rate for the month of February 2021 surged to 5.03 percent, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on March 12.

The CPI inflation, in the urban area, was recorded as 5.96 percent in February. In rural area, the general inflation rate was 4.19 percent during the month. The combined inflation rate was found to be 5.03 percent, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said.

While the retail inflation continues to march in the positive trajectory, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted by 1.6 percent in the month of January, as per the data released by MoSPI. Contrary to the contraction seen in January, the IIP had grown in the preceding two months. The index rose by 0.4 percent in November, followed by a 1 percent rise in December 2020.

The combined food inflation rate, at 3.87 percent, was lower than the combined general inflation rate. However, in urban areas, the food inflation climbed to 5.63 percent, nearly double of 2.89 percent recorded in rural areas.

Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 6.64% to $61,073.71 on March 14, adding $3,802.67 to its previous close. Bitcoin is up 120.2% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

After ending last year with a fourth-quarter surge of 170% at around $29,000, Bitcoin jumped to $40,000 seven days later. It took just a little more than a month to breach the latest threshold. Bitcoin traded for a few cents for several years after its debut more than a decade ago.

Brent crude floats near $70 on demand recovery anticipation

Oil prices edged up on Monday, with Brent drifting near $70 a barrel, propped up by output cuts from major producers and optimism about global economic and fuel demand recovery in the second half of the year.

Brent crude futures for May gained 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.45 a barrel by 0102 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.90 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4%.

India's foreign exchange reserves surpass Russia's, become world’s fourth biggest

The foreign exchange reserves of India surpassed Russia's and became the world's fourth largest, reported Bloomberg.

The foreign exchange reserves of both India and Russia have declined after months of rapid increase. However, India pulled ahead as Russian holdings declined at a faster rate in recent weeks and the Reserve Bank of India continued to hoard dollars to cushion the economy against any sudden outflows.

On March 13, the RBI said the country's foreign currency holdings fell by $4.3 billion to $580.3 billion as of March 5, while edging out Russia’s $580.1 billion pile. Currently, in the International Monetary Fund table, China has the largest reserves, followed by Japan and Switzerland.

RBI imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty on United India Co-operative Bank for non-compliance of norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) March 12 imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh on the United India Co-operative Bank for violation of rules. The penalty is on account of deficiencies in regulatory compliance, the RBI said in a release.

This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 942.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also net sold shares worth Rs 163.87 crore in the Indian equity market on March 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for March 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

