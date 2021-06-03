Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The INdian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 78 points gain.

The BSE Sensex was down 85.40 points at 51,849.48, while the Nifty50 rose 1.30 points to 15,576.20.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,491.5, followed by 15,406.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,629.2 and 15,682.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes posted slim gains on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called “meme stocks.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.07%, to 34,600.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.08 points, or 0.14%, at 4,208.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,756.33.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data while oil prices rose to near 1-1/2 year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% to 711 points. It went as high as 712.57 on Wednesday, a level not seen since early March.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.4%. Australian shares climbed to all-time highs as investors cheered stronger-than-expected economic growth data released on Wednesday. read more

SGX Nifty

China's services activity growth slows in May - Caixin PMI

China’s services sector expansion slowed in May, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, with weaker overseas demand and increased costs putting pressure on businesses.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 55.1 in May, down from 56.3 in April but still well in expansionary territory. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Dogecoin surges 28% as Elon Musk posts another crypto meme

Emerged in 2013 as a joke coin, cryptocurrency Dogecoin on June 2 surged by 28.66 percent, and was trading at $0.419919, as per to US-based crypto exchange Coinbase at 3:55 pm. With this, its market valve reached to $54.47 billion in 24-hours trading tenure.

The crypto trading exchange shows that Dogecoin 24-hour high record was $0.419919, while its 24-hours low trading was registered at $0.311602.

Mukesh Ambani says Reliance now has strong balance sheet to support growth

After record fund raising, Reliance Industries Ltd now has a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines, Jio, Retail and Oil-to-Chemicals, according to the firm's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

In the company's latest annual report released on Wednesday, he said the company sold minority stakes in Jio Platforms -- the unit that houses its telecom and digital business -- and retail arm for almost Rs 2 lakh crore and raised another Rs 53,124 crore through rights issue.

"We now have a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for our three hyper-growth engines -- Jio, Retail and O2C," he said.

Amid hiring troubles, rising prices, U.S. growth gains speed -Fed

The U.S. economic recovery accelerated in recent weeks even as a long list of supply chain troubles, hiring difficulties, and rising prices cascaded through the country, Federal Reserve officials said in their latest review of economic conditions.

The economy grew at a “somewhat faster rate” from early to late May, the Fed reported in its Beige Book summary of anecdotal reports about the economy on Wednesday, with officials noting “the positive effects...of increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures.”

Results on June 3

Gujarat State Petronet, 7NR Retail, APL Apollo Tubes, Arvind Fashions, Cupid, GTL Infrastructure, Nucleus Software Exports, Oswal Leasing, Quess Corp, Resonance Specialties, Som Distilleries & Breweries, TGV Sraac, and HEM Holdings will release quarterly earnings on June 3.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net acquired shares worth Rs 921.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 241.76 crore in the Indian equity market on June 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Bank of Baroda, SAIL, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for June 3. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies