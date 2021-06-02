Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 15 points loss.

The BSE Sensex closed 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88 on June 1 while the Nifty50 fell 7.90 points to 15,574.90 and formed a bearish candle which resembles Spinning Top kind of pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,515.13, followed by 15,455.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,647.63 and 15,720.47.

US Markets

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday, with declines in healthcare and tech shares countered by energy and financial gains, as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.86 points, or 0.13%, to 34,575.31; the S&P 500 lost 2.07 points, or 0.05%, at 4,202.04; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.26 points, or 0.09%, to 13,736.48.

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of Australia’s gross domestic product print for the first quarter. Nikkei 225 in Japan hovered above the flatline in morning trade while the Topix index gained 0.49%. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.36%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 15 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,616 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

South Korea's inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices.

Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6% increase in a Reuters survey. It grew 2.3% in April.

Sebi issues guidelines for off-market transfer of securities by FPIs to IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with guidelines for relocation of foreign funds to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). For relocation, a Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) or its wholly-owned special purpose vehicle may approach its Designated Depository Participants (DDP) for approval of a "one-time 'off-market' transfer of its securities to the 'resultant fund'," Sebi said in a circular.

Relocation request will imply that the FPI has deemed to have applied for surrender of its registration. "The 'off-market' transfer shall be allowed without prejudice to any provisions of tax laws and FEMA," Sebi said.

US manufacturing activity grows for the 12th straight month

Growth in U.S. manufacturing picked up in May, even as supply chain problems persist and businesses continue to struggle to find workers.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose in May to a reading of 61.2 in May from 60.7 in April.

Crypto industry to self regulate, overseen by IAMAI board

India’s booming but unregulated cryptocurrency industry is subjecting itself to self regulation, with the Internet and Mobile Association setting up a formal board to review issues, apply best practices and come as close to formal regulation as possible, the association said on June 1.

"Crypto exchange business activity is legal in India today, but it is not formally regulated yet. There are no prescriptive guidelines. We are trying to make sure the serious players can follow the best global practices,” Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council and Chairman Emeritus of Payments Council of India (PCI) told Moneycontrol.

Results on June 2

Motherson Sumi Systems, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, PVR, Burnpur Cement, Garodia Chemicals, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Lyka Labs, NRB Bearings, Octaware Technologies, Panacea Biotec, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes will release their quarterly earnings on June 2.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 449.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 230.49 crore in the Indian equity market on June 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Bank of Baroda, SAIL, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for June 2. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

