Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 99 points gain.

Sensex closed 111 points, or 0.22 percent, up at 50,651.90 on May 24 while the Nifty settled with a gain of 22 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,197.70.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,143.4, followed by 15,089.1. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,254.1 and 15,310.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the path of inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.6 points, or 0.52%, to 34,386.44, the S&P 500 gained 40.37 points, or 0.97%, to 4,196.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 185.44 points, or 1.38%, to 13,656.44.

Asian Markets

Asian markets rose in Tuesday morning. Taiwan’s Taiex led gains among the region’s major markets, rising 1.62% in morning trade. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% while the Topix index also advanced 0.25%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.73%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 99 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,301 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil jumps over 3% as fears of Iranian exports ease

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions.

Brent crude oil futures settled up $2.02, or 3%, at $68.46 a barrel, while July U.S. West Texas Intermediate ended at $66.05 a barrel, up $2.47, or 3.9%.

Lower inflation beneficial for financial stability: RBI study

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study on May 24 emphasised that lower inflation is beneficial for the financial stability in the economy and will have favourable redistribution effects on the economically poorer sections of the society.

"Lower inflation has favourable redistribution effects particularly on the poor and is beneficial for financial stability. These costs and benefits of fixing a long-term inflation target will thus have to be considered while making the choice, the study said.

Listed real estate companies’ sales share increased to 22% in first nine months of FY21

The overall housing sales in the first nine months of FY2021 was approximately 93,140 units across the top seven cities of which the top 8 listed players’ share stood at 22% while non-listed leading players’ share was 18%. Non-branded developers accounted for a 60% share, an analysis by Anarock has said.

In contrast, of the total 2.03 lakh units sold in top 7 cities in FY2017, the share of these top 8 listed players was the lowest at about 6% while that of non-listed leading players stood at 11% and others (non-branded) had a whopping 83% share.

Singapore’s economy grows at its fastest pace in more than a year

Singapore’s economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the first quarter of 2021, helped by a stronger-than-expected manufacturing sector, official data showed Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian economy expanded by 1.3% in the quarter ended March compared with a year ago, the ministry of trade and industry said in an economic update.

India attracted highest-ever FDI inflow of $81.72 billion during FY2020-21

The Ministry of Commerce on May 24 said the country attracted the highest-ever total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $81.72 billion during 2020-21, which is 10 percent higher as compared to the financial year 2019-20, when inflows touched $74.39 billion.

"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the government statement said.

Results on May 25

Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkem Laboratories, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Bajaj Electricals, Bayer Crop Science, Emami, GATI, Indoco Remedies, Newgen Software Technologies, Thermax and VIP Industries.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 585.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 707.69 crore in the Indian equity market on May 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies.