Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 115 points gain.

The BSE Sensex fell 337.78 points to close at 49,564.86 on May 20 while the Nifty50 index declined 124.20 points to 14,906.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,837.33, followed by 14,768.67. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,022.23 and 15,138.47.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Stock indices rose around the globe on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 1% led by sharp gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.11 points, or 0.55%, to 34,084.15, the S&P 500 gained 43.44 points, or 1.06%, to 4,159.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 236.00 points, or 1.77%, to 13,535.74.

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher on Friday morning following an overnight bounce on Wall Street.The Hang Seng index edged 0.31% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.95% in morning trade while the Topix index gained 0.62%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.77%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 115 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,053 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

U.S. weekly jobless claims decline further

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, but jobless rolls swelled in early May, which could temper expectations for an acceleration in employment growth this month.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 34,000 to a seasonally adjusted 444,000 for the week ended May 15, the Labor Department said. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 and held claims below 500,000 for two straight weeks.

Japan April core CPI falls 0.1% YoY

Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.1% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.2% annual fall.

U.S. regulators signal stronger risk, tax oversight for cryptocurrencies

U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies on Thursday, saying they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted.

The Treasury Department, meanwhile, flagged its concerns that wealthy individuals could use the largely unregulated sector to avoid tax and said it wanted big crypto asset transfers reported to authorities.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on City Union, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 20 imposed monetary penalty on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and City Union Bank citing non-compliance of certain provisions. The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one crore on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on “Cyber Security Framework in Banks” dated June 2, 2016, the central bank said.

Results on May 21

State Bank of India, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, Godrej Industries, South Indian Bank, Aarti Surfactants, AF Enterprises, Anmol India, Anuh Pharma, Birlasoft, Bhilwara Technical Textiles, CCL Products (India), Ceinsys Tech, Celebrity Fashions, Chemfab Alkalis, Container Corporation of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DCW, Dhanuka Agritech, Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Elgi Equipments, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition, Esab India, Gujarat Lease Financing, Goyal Associates, GRP, Hitech Corporation, Integrated Capital Services, Indian Terrain Fashions, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Kemp & Company, Kome-On Communication, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mayukh Dealtrade, Megri Soft, Metalyst Forgings, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, Morarka Finance, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Rishiroop, Rane (Madras), Seacoast Shipping Services, Shoppers Stop, Super Sales India, Suraj Industries, TCI Industries, United Spirits, and Xelpmoc Design and Tech.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net acquired shares worth Rs 71.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 876.06 crore in the Indian equity market on May 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Six stocks - BHEL, Cadila Healthcare, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for May 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies.