Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 66 points gain.

The BSE Sensex jumped 424.04 points to 48,677.55, while the Nifty50 rose 121.40 points to 14,617.90.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,536.97, followed by 14,456.13. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,668.27 and 14,718.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes and the Dow hit a record high on Wednesday, as growth stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and a survey showed private jobs rose in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 155.88 points, or 0.46%, at 34,288.91, the S&P 500 was up 22.33 points, or 0.54%, at 4,186.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 85.27 points, or 0.63%, at 13,718.77.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mostly higher as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report due later this week for clues about how long the Fed will stay on hold. Nikkei 225 jumped 1.98% while the Topix index was up 1.97%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 1.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 66 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,759 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

CCI orders probe against Tata Motors for alleged unfair business practices

The Competition Commission has ordered a detailed probe against Tata Motors for alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to dealership agreements. The order has come on two complaints filed against Tata Motors, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd and Tata Motors Finance Ltd (opposite parties).

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) observed that the complainants are primarily aggrieved that Tata Motors has imposed unfair terms and conditions in the dealership agreement for commercial vehicles in abuse of its dominant position in contravention of the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act. Section 4 pertains to abuse of dominant position.

MFIs welcome RBI decision to give priority tag for SFB loans to smaller microlenders, but want more

Microfinance industry officials have welcomed the steps announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support smaller microlenders hit severely by the second wave of the pandemic. However, industry was expecting more measures including postponement of payments by borrowers at least for few months considering the difficult operating environment.

COVID-19 Second Wave impact: Hiring activity declines 15%, says Naukri JobSpeak

The Second Wave of COVID-19 and allied lockdown-like restrictions have impacted employment across the country. According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, there was a 15 percent dip in hiring activity sequentially for April 2021.

The report, however, said that the current impact on the job market is less severe than what was seen in April 2020. Among sectors, the report said that retail saw a sequential decline of 33 percent in April 2021 due to restricted operating hours or closure owing to lockdowns in many parts of the country.

Hospitals, vaccine makers welcome RBI move on easier liquidity to health sector

The Reserve Bank of India’s measures to make easy liquidity available to the healthcare sector, including vaccine and medical equipment makers and companies offering COVID-19 emergency services was welcomed by the industry, hospitals and analysts.

"It's a good move from the government and the RBI, at time when the industry is going through lot of challenges of raw material supplies, lockdowns and COVID-19 second wave" said an executive at one of India’s major vaccine companies on condition of anonymity.

Results on May 6

Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apcotex Industries, Blue Star, Caplin Point Laboratories, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, CreditAccess Grameen, Hindoostan Mills, ICRA, IIFL Finance, Jost's Engineering, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Procter & Gamble Health, Praj Industries, Raymond, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Consumer Products, Five X Tradecom, Foseco India, Hikal, Ashika Credit Capital and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation will release quarterly earnings on May 6.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,110.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 240.61 crore in the Indian equity market on May 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Sun TV Network and Tata Chemicals - are under the F&O ban for May 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies