Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 1 point.

On January 18, the BSE Sensex plunged 554.05 points to 60,754.86, while the Nifty50 dropped 195.10 points to 18,113 and formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 18,015.7, followed by 17,918.3. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,280.7 and 18,448.3.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Tuesday as weak results from Goldman Sachs weighed on financial stocks and tech shares continued their sell-off to start the year as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones.

The Nasdaq dropped most among major indexes on Tuesday and now has fallen about 9.7% from its Nov. 19 record closing high, close to confirming a 10% correction for the first time since early 2021. The tech-heavy index also closed below its 200-day moving average, a key technical support level, for the first time since April 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 543.34 points, or 1.51%, to 35,368.47, the S&P 500 lost 85.74 points, or 1.84%, to 4,577.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 386.86 points, or 2.6%, to 14,506.90.

Asian Markets

Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by Sony Group, Toyota Motor and other market heavyweights, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.5% to 27,828.60 by 0135 GMT, after losing as much as 2% earlier, while the broader Topix lost 1.54% to 1,947.94.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 1 point. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,137 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil hit 7-year highs as tight supply bites

Oil prices on Tuesday climbed to their highest since 2014 as investors worried about global political tensions involving major producers such as the United Arab Emirates and Russia that could exacerbate the already tight supply outlook.

The risk added a premium to prices during the session. Brent crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.2%, to settle at $87.51 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended $1.61, or 1.9%, higher at $85.43 a barrel.

PE, VC investments jump to all-time high of $77 billion in 2021: Report

Private equity and venture capital funds invested $77 billion in Indian companies in 2021, a jump of 62 percent over the previous year, a report said on Tuesday. Going by a number of deals, there was a 37 per cent growth to 1,266 transactions, the report by industry lobby IVCA and consultancy EY said.

The year saw a massive glut of liquidity across the world coming out of the pandemic, which led to higher investments in many assets and a surge in valuations.

Results today

Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, JSW Energy, Aptech, CCL Products (India), Ceat, Chembond Chemicals, Continental Securities, DRC Systems India, Orient Green Power Company, JSW Ispat Special Products, Mastek, Nelco, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rallis India, Saregama India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, Tejas Networks, Trident Texofab, and TT Limited.

Gold flat near one-week low as U.S. rate hike looms

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, steadying near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Treasury yields strengthened to two-year highs on expectations of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs on Tuesday, as traders prepared for the Fed to be more aggressive in tackling unabated inflation, ahead of its meeting on January 25-26.

China bond yields dip after Central Bank flags more easing

Chinese government bond yields fell across the curve on Wednesday after the central bank's vice governor said it would roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy amid signs of weakening growth momentum.

China's central bank "should hurry up, make our operations forward-looking, move ahead of the market curve, and respond to the general concerns of the market in a timely manner," People's Bank of China Vice Governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday, calling for policies conducive to economic stability.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,254.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 220.20 crore in the Indian equity market on January 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Six stocks - BHEL, Escorts, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for January 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies