Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with an 21-point loss.

On December 31, the BSE Sensex surged 459.50 points to 58,253.82, while the Nifty50 jumped 150 points to 17,354, the highest closing level since December 13, and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,261.46, followed by 17,168.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,423.77 and 17,493.43.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street was little changed in light trading on Friday, with investors taking a breather as they prepared to ring in the new year and close the books on 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.01 points, or 0.13%, to 36,446.09, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 points, or 0.05%, to 4,781.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.79 points, or 0.23%, to 15,704.77.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia rose in Monday morning trade, as trading in 2022 kicked off on a positive note. Some major markets in the region are closed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.2% higher.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.94% while the Taiex in Taiwan advanced 0.29%. Over in Southeast Asia, the Straits Times index climbed 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 21-point loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,418 on the Singaporean Exchange at around 07:48 hours IST.

Oil starts new year on positive note, pandemic worries curb gains

Oil prices rose on Monday as the market kicked off 2022 on a positive note, although concerns over demand waning due to rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic limited gains.

Brent crude added 67 cents, or 0.86%, to $78.45 a barrel, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 77 cents, or 1.02%, to $75.98 a barrel.

Centre's fiscal deficit touches 46.2% of annual target till November-end

The central government's fiscal deficit at the end of November worked out to be 46.2 percent of the annual budget target for the financial year 2021-22 due to an improvement in the revenue collection, according to official data released on Friday.

The deficit figures in the current financial year till November appear much better than the previous financial year when it had soared to 135.1 percent of the estimates mainly on account of a jump in expenditure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In actual terms, the deficit stood at Rs 6,95,614 crore at the end of November 2021 against the annual estimate of Rs 15.06 lakh crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). For the current financial year, the government expects the deficit at 6.8 percent of GDP or Rs 15,06,812 crore.

China's December factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds

China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. Analysts had expected it to fall slightly to the 50-point mark, which separates growth from contraction.

GST collection at Rs 1.29 lakh crore in December

GST revenue collected in December 2021 was over Rs 1.29 lakh crore, 13 per cent higher than the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. Though the collection was lower than Rs 1.31 lakh crore mopped up in November, December is the sixth month in a row when revenue from goods sold and services rendered stood at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2021 is Rs 1,29,780 crore, of which CGST is Rs 22,578 crore, SGST is Rs 28,658 crore, IGST is Rs 69,155 crore (including Rs 37,527 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,389 crore (including Rs 614 crore collected on import of goods)," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

DGGI detects Rs 70-crore tax evasion after crackdown on crypto exchanges

After the massive tax evasion by WazirX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India, came to the fore, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) cracked down on crypto exchanges across the country, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

During the DGGI crackdown, around half a dozen offices of cryptocurrency service providers were searched and massive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasions were detected. Tax evasions worth Rs 70 crore were reportedly unearthed by the DGGI and the Mumbai CGST during the crackdown.

Forex reserves decrease by $587 million to $635.08 billion

India's forex reserves decreased by $587 million to $635.08 billion for the week ended December 24, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous week ended December 17, the overall reserves had decreased by $160 million to $635.667 billion. The kitty had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

For the reporting week ended December 24, the dip in the overall reserves was on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA dipped by $847 million to $571.369 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 575.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,165.62 crore in the Indian equity market on December 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies