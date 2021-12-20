Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a weak start for the index in India with a 72 points loss.

On December 17, the BSE Sensex plunged 889.40 points, or 1.54 percent, to close at 57,012, while the Nifty50 has breached the crucial 17,000 mark, falling 263 points or 1.53 percent to 16,985.20 and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,868.34, followed by 16,751.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,200.13 and 17,415.07.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

All three main U.S. stock indexes ended with a decline for the week after the Fed on Wednesday signaled three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 to combat surging inflation.

In Friday's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.48% to end at 35,365.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03% to 4,620.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07% to 15,169.68

Asian Markets

Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year.

A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures led the way with a 0.7% drop, while Nasdaq futures shed 0.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei 0.7%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for the index in India with a 72 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,947 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:35 hours IST.

Shriram Properties to list today

South-based real estate developer Shriram Properties will list its equity shares on December 20.

The IPO was subscribed 4.6 times, the company’s shares are trading at a premium of only Rs 15 in the grey market, as per IPO watch. This indicates a premium of 12 percent to the issue price of Rs 113-118 per share.

China cuts lending benchmark LPR for first time since April 2020

China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months on Monday, matching market expectations, in a bid to prop up the slowing economy.

The one-year LPR was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.80% from 3.85% previously, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

The reduction marks the first LPR cut since April 2020.

Crude Oil

Oil prices slumped by about 2% early on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.36, or 1.9%, to $72.16 a barrel by 0036 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.51, or 2.1%, to $69.35 a barrel.

Dollar shines, euro droop

The U.S. dollar hovered near the highest since July of last year against major peers on Monday after a Federal Reserve official signaled a first pandemic-era interest rate hike could come as early as March.

The euro sank with the British pound after the Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and Britain's health minister declined to rule out the chance of further restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 96.629, not far from the peak at 96.938 reached last month.

India offers 8 oil, gas blocks for bidding in latest round

India has offered 8 oil and gas blocks, mostly in Assam, for bidding in the latest bid round with a view to bringing more area under exploration, leading to increase in domestic production and reduction of imports.

Eight blocks have been offered in the seventh bid round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), with bids due on February 15, 2022, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said.

The "8 Blocks spread over 6 Sedimentary Basins, 5 States covering 15,766 square kilometers of area. Out of 8 Blocks, 5 Blocks are Onland type, 2 Blocks are Shallow Water-type and 1 Block is Ultra Deep-Water type," DGH said in the notice inviting offers.

RBI board discusses CBDC, private cryptocurrencies

The central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 17 discussed issues related to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and private cryptocurrencies, the RBI said in a press release.

This development assumes significance as the central government is currently in the process of finalising a national law to regulate cryptocurrencies.

The RBI is in the process of rolling out a CDBC which is digital form of a fiat currency. At the same time, it has expressed its concerns on private virtual currencies citing the marcoeconomic risks.

In November, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI has serious concerns as "far deeper" issues are involved in cryptocurrency.

Centre considering changes in law to reduce stake in PSU banks to 26%: Report

The Centre is considering changes in the regulatons to reduce its stake in public sector undertaking (PSU) banks from 51 percent to 26 percent, a report citing sources said on December 17.

The proposal, if cleared by the Narendra Modi government, could prove to be significant in simplifying the privatisation of state-run lenders.

The proposed amendments are still under an early set of deliberations and the details could change, the people familiar with the matter told Live Mint on condition of anonymity, adding that the proposals would require a study and clearance from the Union Cabinet before being placed in the Parliament.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,069.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Vodafone Idea – are under the F&O ban for December 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

