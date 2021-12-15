Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Stock market news

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 7 points.

On December 14, the BSE Sensex declined 166.33 points to 58,117, while the Nifty50 slipped 43.40 points to 17,325 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,241.73 followed by 17,158.57. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,392.13 and 17,459.37.

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to end at 35,544.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 4,634.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14% to 15,237.64.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were precariously poised on Wednesday as the world waited to hear from the US Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1% and South Korea lost 0.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 7 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,325 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

India's exports rise 27.16% to $30.04 billion in November; trade deficit at $22.91 billion

India's merchandise exports jumped 27.16 per cent to USD 30.04 billion in November on the back of good performance by sectors like petroleum products, engineering goods and electronic items, official data showed on Tuesday.

The exports stood at USD 23.62 billion in November 2020. Imports in November were at USD 52.94 billion, showing an increase of 56.58 per cent over inbound shipments of USD 33.81 billion in the year-ago month.

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Digital Index to track stocks exposed to 'digital theme'

NSE Indices Ltd, the index services subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on December 14 announced the launch of Nifty India Digital Index to track stocks exposed to the "digital theme".

"The new index aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT-enabled services, industrial electronics and telecom services companies," NSE Indices said in a press release.

SEBI sets up panel for suggestions on solutions to detect early market anomalies

Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday said it has constituted an advisory committee for guiding it to enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.

The Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS) will be headed by SEBI’s ex-whole time member Madhabi Puri Buch, a release said.

Oil settles lower on oversupply concerns, strong dollar

Oil futures prices dropped toward $73 a barrel on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Omicron coronavirus variant is set to dent global demand recovery.

Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.70. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $70.73.

Foreign inflows into Asian bonds drop to 11-month low in November

Asian bonds received their smallest foreign inflows this year in November, amid rising prospects of quicker unwinding of stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve and caution about economic uncertainties from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $1.22 billion in South Korean, Thai, Indian, Indonesian and Malaysian bonds last month, which was their smallest net buying since December 2020, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore in the Indian equity market on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea – are under the F&O ban for December 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies